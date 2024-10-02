Angie Weber joins NTCA as digital advertising specialist

Jackson, Miss.—The National Tile Contractor Association (NTCA) has appointed Angie Weber as its new digital advertising and membership specialist. With extensive experience in interior design and a strong background in the tile industry, the association says Weber is poised to enhance its digital presence and member engagement.

“I’m excited to support the NTCA and continue my efforts to make industry knowledge accessible to all,” Weber said.

Weber is said to have already made significant contributions to the tile community through her work with the TileLetter, where she translated articles into Spanish in an effort to ensure that essential industry insights reach a wider audience with accuracy and clarity. Additionally, she currently manages NTCA’s social media platforms—showing an effort to reinforce her commitment to effective communication across diverse audiences.

As an experienced interior designer specializing in remote construction and tile industry support, Weber has a proven track record of delivering tailored design solutions with meticulous attention to detail. Her proficiency in utilizing technology for seamless collaboration and project execution is said to be invaluable in her new role at NTCA.

Her enthusiasm and dedication to fostering connections within the tile community is expected to contribute to the association’s mission and goals. With Weber’s expertise, the NTCA says it looks forward to further enhancing its digital advertising strategies and expanding membership outreach in its goal to ensure that the organization remains at the forefront of the tile industry.