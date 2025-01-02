FCNnovation Awards 2024: Laminate

FCNews unveiled the winners of its fourth annual FCNnovation Awards—an initiative designed to recognize and showcase some of the most innovative new products and technologies launched in the current year. These awards honor groundbreaking ideas and industry-changing concepts that have impacted flooring across categories and verticals. The laminate winners below were chosen among several nominees.

Voila

Eternity

Eternity Floors has made significant strides in the flooring industry, particularly in the development of moisture-resistant laminate collections. Starting with efforts dating back to 2015, the company has focused on integrating technology to enhance the durability and performance of its laminate offerings.

Eternity Floors introduced its new premium luxury line of Waterproof Performance TruAC6 Ultra-Matte Laminate Flooring, Voila 5G. Voila 5G is Made in France and is equipped with the easy-to-install 5G click locking mechanism. Voila 5G also uses innovative technology based on the application of the beveling and a specific-purpose impermeable paraffin to make the assembly system watertight, which complies with NALFA level I requirements. Voila 5G is also PEFC certified, offering verified assurance that all the wood used originates from sustainably managed forests.

AquaProof

HF Design

Any laminate supplier that’s looking to position itself as a bona fide player in an extremely competitive category needs to first and foremost provide products that are not only trendy and eye-catching but also perform well under duress—those are table stakes. But to really stand apart from the pack and be memorable, laminate suppliers must be able to offer inventory on a consistent basis while providing retailer and distributor customers with top-notch service across every transaction.

HF Design checks virtually all those boxes with their high-tech laminate floors. And one collection in particular—AquaProof—exemplifies all of those attributes. With a total thickness of 10mm—which includes a 2mm premium foam padding—AquaProof (as the name implies) is billed as being 100% waterproof, featuring an enhanced water-repellent bevel and advanced core. The line is based on a 7.7-inch-wide format in 60-inch lengths modeled after the company’s popular hardwood styles. What’s more, it’s free of plastics and features embossed-in-register technology (EIR) for added realism.

Herringbone

Inhaus

While Inhaus continues to leverage its manufacturing prowess on the rigid core side of the business with eco-friendly, high-performance materials such as its signature Ceramin technology, it’s equally innovative when it comes to premium-grade laminate. One particularly noteworthy introduction in this area was the 2024 rollout of herringbone, a perennial favorite visual in the wood category that is now available in the company’s top-selling Manor collection, which is part of the broader Lamdura family. The line features an ‘AA’ plank as opposed to an ‘A’ plank and a separate ‘B’ plank. That means no more left- and right-hand sides to confuse installers. According to Derek Welbourn, CEO, Inhaus, it’s fast and simple, and offers a great, traditional, real-wood look. That’s due in large part to the company’s Megaloc Twin technology, an innovative locking system that simplifies installation of the herringbone pattern, thereby eliminating confusing instructions typically associated with herringbone designs.

The innovations driving the product don’t stop there. Products in the Manor collection also boast a durable wear layer that protects against household traffic and wear and tear, while offering a lifetime warranty against fading from exposure to the sun’s UV rays.