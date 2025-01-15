How to leverage the power of your key personnel

By FCNews Columnist
personnelIn the world of business, the cornerstone of success isn’t just your product, pricing or even your marketing strategy—it’s your people. Your personnel are not merely employees but the lifeblood of your company’s culture, reputation and profitability.

As someone who’s been in the flooring industry for over 30 years, I can tell you firsthand that hiring and nurturing the right team is the secret sauce to long-term success. Let’s talk about how you can create a winning team that propels your business forward.

The first step in building a successful team is understanding that skills can be taught, but cultural alignment is often innate. A candidate may have an impressive resume, but if their values, work ethic and personality don’t align with your company’s culture, their impact might be less than stellar.

For example, when interviewing potential candidates, I prioritize questions that reveal their adaptability, attitude and ability to collaborate. Do they embrace challenges with enthusiasm? Can they adapt to the fast-paced, customer-centric world of flooring? A candidate’s willingness to learn and align with your company’s mission often outweighs a few missing technical skills.

Once you’ve recruited and hired the right person, your job isn’t done. In fact, it’s just beginning. New hires need more than a warm handshake and a desk; they need a comprehensive onboarding experience that immerses them in your company’s culture, expectations and tools.

Start by creating a structured onboarding program that includes:

  • Explaining your mission, vision and values. Share real-life stories of how your team embodies these principles daily.
  • Provide role-specific training tailored to the needs of the position. Whether it’s mastering product knowledge, understanding the sales cycle or learning software systems, ensure they have the tools to excel.
  • Pair new hires with experienced team members who can guide them through their first few months. This not only builds relationships but also accelerates learning.

Remember, onboarding isn’t a one-week process; it’s an ongoing journey. Regular check-ins during the first 90 days can help you identify any gaps and provide additional support as needed.

The flooring industry is ever-evolving, with new products, technologies and consumer expectations emerging constantly. If you want your team to remain competitive, you need to commit to their ongoing development.

To that end, be sure to provide opportunities for professional growth. These include: workshops and seminars; online training programs; or even cross-training (i.e., encouraging employees to learn other roles within the organization).

When your team feels invested in, they’ll invest back. Employees who grow within your organization are more likely to stay loyal and contribute at a higher level. Remember, people thrive on recognition. Whether it’s a shoutout in a team meeting, a written note of appreciation or a formal award program, acknowledging your employees’ hard work can significantly boost morale and motivation. It’s amazing how far a little gratitude can go in fostering a positive work environment.

Finally, if you want your team to be passionate, dedicated and customer-focused, you need to lead by example and embody those traits yourself. Be approachable, maintain high standards and treat every team member with respect.

Scott Perron is CEO of 24-7 Floors, headquartered in Sarasota, Fla.

