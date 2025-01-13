Shaw Floors returns as sponsor of college football playoff

Atlanta—Shaw Floors announced it is an official sponsor of the 2025 College Football Playoff (CFP), capitalizing on its sponsorship with the “Pet Perfect Puppies at the Playoff” activation hosted at Playoff Fan Central.

The CFP National Championship weekend events will be held Jan. 18-20, 2025 here, providing fans with the opportunity to participate in a variety of activities leading up to the national championship game on Jan. 20, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. With this sponsorship, Shaw Floors’ Pet Perfect innovations and branding will be featured throughout the “Pet Perfect Puppies at the Playoff” within Playoff Fan Central.

“Shaw Floors is proud to return to the CFP National Championship, showcasing our Pet Perfect products as a game-changer for pets and their families,” said Rodney McNeil, vice president of Shaw Floors. “Designed to tackle even the messiest pet moments, Pet Perfect is built for performance and durability. We’re excited to once again bring the ‘Pet Perfect Puppies at the Playoff’ experience to fans. It’s sure to be a highlight of the event!”

Shaw Floors’ Pet Perfect collection of high-performance carpets, rugs, cushion and cleaners is designed to allow pet-friendly homes enjoy flooring solutions that are as durable as they are beautiful. With innovative technologies—such as R2X stain and soil resistance, LifeGuard Spill-Proof Technology moisture protection and industry-leading warranties—all Pet Perfect flooring products are ultra-durable and easy to clean, offering complete protection from pet accidents.

In addition to Shaw Floors’ “Pet Perfect Puppies at the Playoff” activation, Shaw Industries has returned as the official flooring provider of the College Football Playoff and Shaw Sports Turf is the official synthetic turf provider of the College Football Playoff. Shaw’s award-winning brands and solutions will be on display throughout the CFP National Championship weekend events.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Shaw back for a second year,” said Ryan Allen Hall, senior director of public events and sponsorship at the College Football Playoff. “Shaw’s innovative flooring and turf solutions, combined with their creativity, make them a perfect partner to enhance the championship weekend experience for fans and participants alike.”