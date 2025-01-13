Shaw Floors returns as sponsor of college football playoff

By FCNews Staff
HomeCategoriesCarpetShaw Floors returns as sponsor of college football playoff

college football playoffAtlanta—Shaw Floors announced it is an official sponsor of the 2025 College Football Playoff (CFP), capitalizing on its sponsorship with the “Pet Perfect Puppies at the Playoff” activation hosted at Playoff Fan Central.

The CFP National Championship weekend events will be held Jan. 18-20, 2025 here, providing fans with the opportunity to participate in a variety of activities leading up to the national championship game on Jan. 20, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. With this sponsorship, Shaw Floors’ Pet Perfect innovations and branding will be featured throughout the “Pet Perfect Puppies at the Playoff” within Playoff Fan Central.

“Shaw Floors is proud to return to the CFP National Championship, showcasing our Pet Perfect products as a game-changer for pets and their families,” said Rodney McNeil, vice president of Shaw Floors. “Designed to tackle even the messiest pet moments, Pet Perfect is built for performance and durability. We’re excited to once again bring the ‘Pet Perfect Puppies at the Playoff’ experience to fans. It’s sure to be a highlight of the event!”

Shaw Floors’ Pet Perfect collection of high-performance carpets, rugs, cushion and cleaners is designed to allow pet-friendly homes enjoy flooring solutions that are as durable as they are beautiful. With innovative technologies—such as R2X stain and soil resistance, LifeGuard Spill-Proof Technology moisture protection and industry-leading warranties—all Pet Perfect flooring products are ultra-durable and easy to clean, offering complete protection from pet accidents.

In addition to Shaw Floors’ “Pet Perfect Puppies at the Playoff” activation, Shaw Industries has returned as the official flooring provider of the College Football Playoff and Shaw Sports Turf is the official synthetic turf provider of the College Football Playoff. Shaw’s award-winning brands and solutions will be on display throughout the CFP National Championship weekend events.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Shaw back for a second year,” said Ryan Allen Hall, senior director of public events and sponsorship at the College Football Playoff. “Shaw’s innovative flooring and turf solutions, combined with their creativity, make them a perfect partner to enhance the championship weekend experience for fans and participants alike.”

Previous article
NTCA expands regional training, workshop programs
Next article
NAFCD board members tackle pressing issues

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Ecore highlights circularity focus with rebrand

FCNews Staff - 0
Lancaster, Pa.—In an effort to further reinforce its position as a leader in the circularity movement, Ecore recently unveiled a corporate rebrand to convey...
Read more
Carpet

CCA Global ConneXtion kicks off in Orlando

FCNews Staff - 0
Orlando—CCA Global Partners’ annual convention, conneXtion, kicked off this morning here at the Gaylord Palms Resort with a feel of optimism in the air. Following...
Read more
News

QFloors releases QTagger showroom tagging product

FCNews Staff - 0
South Jordan, Utah—QFloors announced a new product to help flooring dealers easily keep their showrooms up to date and looking professional: QTagger. QTagger, now...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Exclusive savings with Savings4Members

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uMIW8b4tRMM Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
News

Unilin launches updated bevel patents, KONO machinery

FCNews Staff - 0
Waregem, Belgium—Unilin Technologies has launched an innovative production process for pressed bevels in SPC flooring. Using specially designed equipment in cooperation with Chinese manufacturer...
Read more
Commercial

AHF Contract launches Nod to Nature LVT

FCNews Staff - 0
Mountville, Pa.—AHF Contract has launched Nod to Nature, a new luxury vinyl collection designed to blend the beauty of the natural world with high...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X