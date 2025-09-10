Cali’s Barrel collections aim to make sales easier

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsCali's Barrel collections aim to make sales easier

BarrelSan Diego—Cali has developed a streamlined approach to sales that aims to empower retailers to guide customers toward faster, more confident selections via its Barrel collections.

According to Cali, research shows that too many options decrease customer satisfaction and increase decision paralysis. Traditional hardwood displays often feature dozens of samples across multiple species, constructions and price points—leaving customers confused and retailers struggling to guide them toward a decision.

Cali’s Barrel franchise addresses this challenge by presenting customers with two distinct options that share identical specifications but offer different design philosophies.

Barrel: The gateway collection

As Cali’s top-selling hardwood collection, Barrel has proven its appeal as an entry-level option that doesn’t compromise on quality. This collection delivers European white oak with California-inspired color palettes: light, airy and modern. It presents various color options at exceptional value, making premium hardwood accessible to a broader range of customers. While some shoppers may be better suited for Cali’s ultra-premium collections like Meritage and Cellar, Barrel serves as quality hardwood for all, offering everything customers love about traditional hardwood but with a fresh, coastal aesthetic that appeals to contemporary tastes.

Barrel Varietals: Beyond white oak

Barrel Varietals opens up possibilities beyond traditional oak, showcasing four unique wood speciesL ash, acacia, hickory and maple. Each floor features one wood species left unstained, allowing customers to see exactly what nature created. No heavy stains mask the wood’s authentic character.

Both collections share the same dimensions and installation requirements:

  • 7½ inches wide
  • Up to 74 inches long
  • ½-inch thick
  • Identical installation process

This consistency eliminates confusion about performance differences while highlighting the aesthetic choice between refined consistency (Barrel) and organic expression (Barrel Varietals).

Sales floor strategy

Cali suggests retail sales associates present both collections side by side so customers can immediately see and feel the difference. This visual comparison makes the choice clear—one refined and consistent, the other organic and varied.

Cali noted: Begin with a simple positioning question: “Are you looking for something clean and coastal or do you prefer floors with more natural character?” This helps customers understand the aesthetic difference without overwhelming them with technical details.

Looking ahead

The franchise continues evolving. In 2026, Cali will introduce Barrel First Press, a more elevated construction that builds on wine country inspiration. This creates a clear good-better-best progression: Barrel for broad appeal; Varietals for unique species character; and First Press for ultimate craftsmanship.

Previous article
Main Street: State of the Industry 2025
Next article
Gundlach Tools buys Ceno USA

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Installation

Gundlach Tools buys Ceno USA

FCNews Staff - 0
Belleville, Ill.—Beno J. Gundlach Company, a provider of quality installation tools, has acquired Ceno USA, a floor prep and finish equipment company, to complement...
Read more
Commercial

Main Street: State of the Industry 2025

Reginald Tucker - 0
For many specialty floor covering retailers, the Main Street market—local small businesses such as shops, boutiques, churches, doctors offices and the like—have long provided...
Read more
News

Antolini to exhibit at Marmomac 2025

FCNews Staff - 0
Verona, Italy—Marmomac 2025, the international fair hostd here dedicated to marble and natural stone, will open a new chapter for Antolini from Sept. 23...
Read more
Installation

Mohawk’s Performance Accessories becomes exclusive Titanium sponsor of Synergy expo

FCNews Staff - 0
Nashville—Mohawk’s Performance Accessories announced it is the exclusive Titanium sponsor of the Synergy Convention & Expo, presented by Certified Flooring Installers (CFI). From Sept....
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Sneak peek—Synergy Expo & Convention

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lSegSsAXeKs Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
Featured Company

UCX: It’s all about the experience

Steve Feldman - 0
Saratoga Springs, N.Y.—People. Pricing. Selection. Service. Delivery. Talk to UCX customers, and they will say the company excels at each. It doesn’t happen by accident....
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X