WFCA Honors Melissa Murphy with Tom Jennings Award

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) has named Melissa Murphy as the recipient of the 2025 Tom Jennings Champion Award, recognizing her exceptional dedication to customer service, independent retail excellence and long-standing leadership within the flooring industry.

The Tom Jennings Champion Award is one of WFCA’s most meaningful honors, presented annually to an individual who embodies the values and philosophy of Tom Jennings—a lifelong champion of the flooring industry whose mantra was that true excellence is built by doing “a hundred things 1% better.” The award celebrates those who elevate the industry through integrity, consistency and a deep commitment to serving customers, teams and the independent retail community.

Murphy, a partner and design center leader at Johnston Paint & Decorating in Columbia, Mo., has built her career around exactly those principles. Known for creating a customer-first retail experience grounded in trust, design expertise and thoughtful service, she has helped grow one of the region’s most respected independent flooring and home décor businesses. Her leadership blends strong business performance with a hands-on approach to mentoring teams, supporting clients and raising standards across every part of the showroom experience.

Beyond her own business, Murphy has been a devoted advocate for the broader industry. She previously served on the WFCA board of directors, where she played an active role in advancing programs and initiatives that support independent flooring retailers nationwide. She has also served on a major manufacturer’s dealer advisory board, lending her voice to conversations that shape how products, programs and partnerships serve the retail community.

“Melissa represents the very best of what the Tom Jennings Champion Award is meant to honor,” said Scott Humphrey, CEO of the World Floor Covering Association. “She understands that real leadership happens in the everyday moments—how you treat customers, how you support your team and how you give back to the industry that supports you. That mindset defined Tom Jennings, and it defines Melissa’s career.”

Respected for her collaborative leadership style and unwavering professionalism, Murphy has earned a reputation as a trusted voice within the flooring community—someone who consistently shows up, contributes and helps move the industry forward. Her ability to combine business excellence with genuine care for people makes her a fitting recipient of this prestigious recognition.

The World Floor Covering Association will announce details regarding the formal presentation of the Tom Jennings Champion Award at a later date.