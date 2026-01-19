American Olean releases annual Trend Report 2026

Dallas, Texas—American Olean released its annual American Olean Trend Report 2026. This report embodies the brand’s well-established reputation as a fashion-based provider of tile with a 100+ year legacy of creating and manufacturing quality products. Within the report, American Olean shares five key 2026 interior design trends, their inspiration and how each plays out in American Olean’s product assortment.

“Comfort and stability in our surroundings have never been more important: where we live, work and socially gather,” said Shelly Halbert, director of product design at Dal-Tile, parent company of American Olean. “Through design we can express our personalities and create spaces which evoke positive emotions—a space which defines us, an atmosphere appreciated by the mind, body and soul.”

Halbert added that she is driven to design products which are versatile for different design styles and intended applications. “Products which create a cohesive and harmonious space, a visual connection with the use of scale, texture, color and pattern, with functionality and authenticity in the forefront of my mind. From product conception to development, I implement the core principles of design to provide our industry partners and customers with exceptional products for commercial and residential spaces. Amid the dynamic landscape of evolving design trends and interior concepts, our unwavering commitment to our clients transforms into a rich and diverse portfolio of products. As we step into 2026, American Olean remains dedicated, passionate and innovative; exemplifying the enduring truth of our motto, Proven in Tile.”