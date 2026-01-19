American Olean releases annual Trend Report 2026

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsAmerican Olean releases annual Trend Report 2026

american oleanDallas, Texas—American Olean released its annual American Olean Trend Report 2026. This report embodies the brand’s well-established reputation as a fashion-based provider of tile with a 100+ year legacy of creating and manufacturing quality products. Within the report, American Olean shares five key 2026 interior design trends, their inspiration and how each plays out in American Olean’s product assortment.

“Comfort and stability in our surroundings have never been more important: where we live, work and socially gather,” said Shelly Halbert, director of product design at Dal-Tile, parent company of American Olean. “Through design we can express our personalities and create spaces which evoke positive emotions—a space which defines us, an atmosphere appreciated by the mind, body and soul.”

Halbert added that she is driven to design products which are versatile for different design styles and intended applications. “Products which create a cohesive and harmonious space, a visual connection with the use of scale, texture, color and pattern, with functionality and authenticity in the forefront of my mind. From product conception to development, I implement the core principles of design to provide our industry partners and customers with exceptional products for commercial and residential spaces. Amid the dynamic landscape of evolving design trends and interior concepts, our unwavering commitment to our clients transforms into a rich and diverse portfolio of products. As we step into 2026, American Olean remains dedicated, passionate and innovative; exemplifying the enduring truth of our motto, Proven in Tile.”

Previous article
Shaw Contract launches Coexist carbon-neutral carpet tile
Next article
WFCA Honors Melissa Murphy with Tom Jennings Award

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

WFCA Honors Melissa Murphy with Tom Jennings Award

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) has named Melissa Murphy as the recipient of the 2025 Tom Jennings Champion Award, recognizing her exceptional dedication...
Read more
Carpet

Shaw Contract launches Coexist carbon-neutral carpet tile

FCNews Staff - 0
Cartersville, Ga.—Shaw Contract has launched Coexist, a carbon neutral carpet tile collection inspired by the philosophy, aesthetic and culture of Japan. The collection reflects...
Read more
Featured Post

Builder SOI: Observers banking on improved conditions

KJ Quinn - 0
The housing market faced persistent headwinds throughout 2025 as elevated mortgage rates, inflationary pressures and economic uncertainty constrained supply and demand. The builder community...
Read more
News

NWFA completes 82nd R.I.S.E. home with Gary Sinise Foundation

FCNews Staff - 0
St. Louis—The National Wood Flooring Association has provided wood flooring for its 82nd home in support of the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program. The R.I.S.E....
Read more
page

Coverings 2026 unveils programming, activations for TISE

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—Coverings has announced an expanded lineup of programming and activations for its 2026 event, scheduled for March 30 to April 2 at the...
Read more
Featured Post

FCNnovation awards 2025: Installation related

Ken Ryan - 0
FCNews unveiled the winners of its fourth annual FCNnovation Awards—an initiative designed to recognize and showcase some of the most innovative new products and technologies launched...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X