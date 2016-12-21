Resilient: Anatomy of a winning product

December 19/26, 2016: Volume 31, Number 14

Some products tout high-performance capabilities such as waterproof attributes and resistance to scuffing, scratching and heavy foot traffic. Others, meanwhile, focus on aesthetics—be they visuals that aim to replicate natural materials such as wood and stone, or more abstract designs that draw their influences from art and geometry. These products run the gamut from more recent introductions to the resilient category to existing products that have evolved and improved over time.

The common denominator across the vast majority of these resilient flooring products is the impact they have had on a category that continues to reinvent itself through innovation and imagination.

Following are some examples of the qualities that define winning products.

EarthWerks: Parkhill

The EarthWerks Parkhill premium WPC collection has been expanded to include six new SKUs of embossed in register 7 x 48 planks featuring a 20 mil wearlayer as well as six new 12 x 24 tiles. Suited to fit any décor, whether it’s residential or commercial, the Parkhill line features 2G click installation and Tuff Shield for added durability.

Shaw: Floorte

The innovative flooring line uses high-definition printing for a hardwood or tile look that is highly authentic. Its Fold N Go locking system is precision-engineered for an easy installation. Its waterproof qualities make it ideal for high-moisture areas like basements, bathrooms and mudrooms. Floorté has been expanded with two new platforms: Alto and Valore.

Novalis: NovaCore, NovaCore XL

NovaCore was introduced by Novalis as a high-performance core (HPC) plank under licensed technology from Unilin and USFloors. NovaCore is made in standard 6 x 48 planks, and NovaCore XL comes in 9 x 60 planks. Both have 10-year light commercial and limited lifetime residential warranties. NovaClic Fd technology aims to ease installation and conforms to irregular subfloors.

USFloors: COREtec Plus

USFloors made its entry into LVT with COREtec and has since emerged as the pioneer in the burgeoning category of WPC. Recent iterations include COREtec Plus, essentially a hybrid floor that combines the best features of LVT with the best features of laminate. COREtec Plus features a 1.5mm wear layer of virgin LVT, a 5 mm core structure, and a 1.5mm attached cork underlayment for an overall thickness of 8mm.

DuChâteau: American Guild Premium Vinyl

American Guild, a new line of luxury vinyl plank and tile flooring from DuChâteau, captures the natural beauty of wood and stone. Available in a variety of trendy visuals, the collection offers distinct colors, textures and patterning in a durable, low-maintenance resilient flooring option. In addition, DuChâteau launches the Sovereign Edition (from the Atelier Series), which features EIR technology and a ceramic-reinforced finish.

Armstrong: Vivero

The award-winning Vivero luxury flooring features patent-pending Diamond 10 Technology for optimal durability. The floor planks are 100% waterproof, are pet and family friendly and easy to clean. Vivero offers two flexible installation options and features the patented IntegriLock System. Vivero offers four collections—Rustics, Exotics, Traditional and Stones.

Mohawk: SolidTech

Mohawk launches SolidTech, a luxury vinyl product that combines the strength and visual of real hardwood with the durability and cleanability of luxury vinyl tile or laminate. Featuring thick, rigid construction, SolidTech planks look and feel just like real hardwood. They are 50% denser than average composite core flooring so SolidTech planks will not telegraph visual imperfections.

Congoleum: DuraCeramic

DuraCeramic, one of Congoleum’s legacy products, continues to draw attention among consumers and throughout the industry. According to the company, the line was ranked the No. 1 hard surface product by Consumer Reports. DuraCeramic is not your run-of-the-mill LVT product. It is made with a limestone composite base and fortified with a polymeric resin for stability.

Amorim: HydroCork

Amorim, makers of the Wicanders brand, recently took the wraps off HydroCork, an innovative product line that couples the top benefits of both LVT and WPC. Utilizing Corktech technology, HydroCork floors provide enhanced performance acoustics that facilitate up to 53% noise reduction. It also offers thermal qualities.

Beauflor: Pure

Beauflor’s Pure plank and tile collection offers easy maintenance, exceptional sound absorption, is 100% recyclable, 100% waterproof and features a polyurethane finish for long-lasting protection. It can easily withstand heavy loads and high traffic areas. Pure also incorporates DreamClick, a 360° locking system that is one of the strongest in the LVT market.