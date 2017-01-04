Shaw Floors teams with Lead Tool to help retailers drive store traffic and sales

Dalton, Ga.—Shaw Floors has recently partnered with Lead Tool, a leading cloud-based sales enablement and customer relationship management (CRM) software platform. A relationship with Lead Tool means Shaw retailers will have access to the company’s platform designed to provide a superior buying experience for consumers, driving both new and repeat business for Shaw’s retail partners. Lead Tool is perfect for those retailers wanting access to cutting-edge technology in order to remain competitive in an increasingly data driven world.

Chase Shiels, co-founder and CEO of Lead Tool’s parent company, Cincinnati-based 4me Group, will introduce the Lead Tool program to Shaw retailers in special breakout sessions at the “Connect 2017” Shaw Flooring Network Convention in Orlando this month.

“Modern sales software should be an essential element in every flooring retailer’s business plan,” said Aaron John, director of Shaw Flooring Network and retail programs. “Lead Tool helps retailers sell smarter by organizing and following up on leads, identifying problem areas in the sales process, and getting the most ROI on their advertising and marketing expenditures.”

Shiels added, “Together, Shaw Floors and Lead Tool bring the most modern sales processes and tools to retailers that are designed to deliver the best experience for today’s consumer. Also, and equally as important, the platform puts big data and useful analytics in the hands of flooring retailers. I look forward to presenting this business solution to Shaw Floors retailers in January.”

All SFN retailers attending Shaw’s Connect 2017 Convention are encouraged to attend this important break out session to learn more.