Brodsky, Lorberbaum to be honored at T2T Footsteps to the Future Gala

February 06, 2017
T2T_ColorNew York—Industry leaders Howard Brodsky, co-founder, chairman and co-CEO, CCA Global Partners, and Jeff Lorberbaum, chairman and CEO, Mohawk Industries, will be honored by the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation (T2T) at its Inaugural Footsteps to the Future Gala on April 20 at the One World Observatory in New York.

At the event the non-profit organization will recognize the contributions and support of those who have helped T2T make a lasting impact in the lives of veterans, first responders, children and neighbors in need. The contributions made by individuals such as Brodsky and Lorberbaum play an integral role in enabling T2T to accomplish its objectives.

Brodsky is the recipient of T2T’s Follow the Footsteps Award. “On Sept. 11, in an effort to save others, my brother N.Y. firefighter Stephen Siller—who was off-duty when the World Trade Center was attacked—chose a path that exemplified courage, selflessness and great vision,” said Frank Siller, chairman and CEO, Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation. “In the years since, Howard also has chosen a path that requires him to look far beyond himself to ensure the well-being of veterans and first responders. Acting upon those values that matter most, Howard and, through his leadership, CCA Global Partners have unfailingly demonstrated great vision and commitment in their vital work with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.”

Lorberbaum will receive the foundation’s Let Us Do Good Award. “Since the fateful events of 9/11, our foundation has made a deliberate choice to rise up from the ashes of destruction and counteract the events of that day by doing good works,” Siller said. “Jeff and Mohawk Industries have played a key role in helping Tunnel to Towers fulfill that mission. In fact, it is through Jeff’s goodness that our program to build customized, high-tech housing for service members catastrophically injured in war has flourished.”

Also being honored is Peter Dunn, president of CBS Television stations, with the Tunnel to Towers Legacy Award.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s mission is to honor the sacrifice of firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on Sept. 11, 2001. Best known for its annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Walk/Run in New York City, which attracts over 25,000 international participants, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, through its various initiatives and programs, honors and supports our military and first responders who continue to make the supreme sacrifice of life and limb for our country. Its Building for America’s Bravest program builds specially adapted, custom designed “smart homes” for our nation’s most catastrophically injured service members. To date, Tunnel to Towers has given the keys to, is in the process of building or is in the advanced planning stages for 56 “smart homes” throughout the United States. For more information, visit tunnel2towers.org.

The Footsteps to the Future Gala cost $1,500 per person or $3,000 per couple. Journal ad opportunities range from $750 to $1500 and sponsorship options range from $25,000 to $250,000. Reservations and ad buys should be received no later than Wednesday, March 22.

For more information, email Colleen Grace or call (718) 987-1931.

CCA GlobalFCNewsflooringFloorsFootsteps to the Future GalahonoreesMohawkStephen Siller Tunnel to Towers FoundationT2TTunnel to Towers
