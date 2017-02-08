Back To Homepage

Shaw announces Houzz marketing program for retail partners

February 08, 2017
Shaw Floors is participating in a program on Houzz, the leading platform for home renovation and design, to help retailers connect with the 40 million-plus people who use Houzz every month to renovate and design their homes.

The program, called Houzz Pro+, offers participating Shaw retailers a number of promotional benefits designed to attract consumers, including local photo stream exposure and enhanced placement in the Houzz professional directory under targeted categories and locations. Retailers will be able to co-brand their businesses to enhance their local market presence and pay for 100 percent of this program using their Shaw Floors co-op dollars.

ShawFloors_logo_276“This is a wonderful opportunity for our retailers to promote their businesses on one of the most prominent home remodeling and design websites in the country,” said Aaron John, director of Shaw Flooring Network and retail programs. “Millions of consumers use Houzz for inspiration and advice relating to their home improvement plans, and we are happy to help connect those in-market consumers to our valued retail partners.”

Liza Hausman, vice president of industry marketing at Houzz, said, “Pro+ is a powerful marketing tool designed to help local businesses reach homeowners in their market, and the co-op program helps brands use Pro+ to support their retail networks at scale. Through this program, Shaw Floors is providing their retailers with a powerful vehicle to build name recognition and drive homeowners looking for flooring into their stores.”

Retailers who would like to participate in the Shaw program should contact their current Houzz account manager, call Houzz at 619-255-1514 or email houzzcop@houzz.com.

HouzzzShawShaw Flooring NetworkShaw Floors
