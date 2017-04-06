Best booths awarded at Coverings 2017

Orlando, Fla.—Coverings, the largest global tile & stone exhibition in North America, has announced the winners of its 2017 Best Booth awards. The program recognizes the standout booths based on their design, creativity, display of product and overall presentation. The panel of judges selected one Overall Best in Show winner, and six Best in Show winners that earned high marks for a variety of factors.

The Overall Best in Show honor was presented to Florim Ceramiche (#1228) for its impressive architectural elements and integration of technology into the booth display. Judges noted that the large digital screen brings a sense of dynamism to the booth experience. The many spaces within the booth itself showcase a spectacular portfolio of tile products.

Grespania (#5222) was honored for “Organic Inspiration,” as the booth exterior features sinuous cut-outs in natural shapes.

“Best Brand Synergy” was awarded to Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti (#2328) for the way it brings three brands—Ceridisa, Ricchetti and Cisa Ceramiche—together.

Porcelanite Lamosa (#3122) netted the “Rustic Meets Modern” award, as the booth blends warm, earthy looks with elements that evoke a more contemporary statement.

The “Best Use of Space” honor went to Ceramiche Refin (#1711). The multidimensional booth features tile on a variety of planes and surfaces, including the ceiling.

StonePeak Ceramics (#2610) was awarded the “Best Experiential Booth,” as the company hosted a live cooking demonstration in the booth’s kitchen vignette in which a chef prepared food for attendees using liquid nitrogen.

The “Boutique Design” was presented to Vives (#4939), which impresses attendees from the outside in—the exterior features a mosaic design, and the interior stands out for its unique palette of tiles in pastel hues.