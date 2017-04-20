Back To Homepage

Domotex asia/ChinaFloor’s 19th edition concluded stronger than ever

April 20, 2017
domotex-asiaShanghai, China—Domotex asia/ChinaFloor, the leading flooring tradeshow in Asia-Pacific, opened its doors to visitors and exhibitors from all around the world during March 21-23 at the Shanghai New Exhibition Center. Over 1,300 exhibitors from 40 different countries, among which 313 were international, exhibited both traditional and innovative flooring products. The total number of visitors increased by 8.2% from the previous edition and reached 54,529 visitors, among which 12,812 were international flooring professionals.

Domotex asia/ChinaFloor’s InnovAction Flooring program gave 2017 exhibitors the opportunity to showcase their newest products to the audience before and during the exhibition. Over 400 exhibitors launched more than 500 new products on the show’s dedicated online platform. Visitors voted online and onsite for their favorite innovative products choosing the top 10 from wood, carpet and resilient sectors. Following are the companies that receive the 2017 Top 10 New Products awards: Ere Flooring, Fuyu Woven, Fuxing Carpet, Proparq, Homedec Weiya Carpet, Innomaster Home, Jiali Carpet, Kingdom Plastics, Taishan Artificial Turf Industry and Yingtaihongye Home Decoration.

For the first time, Domotex asia/ChinaFloor in collaboration with COVER magazine successfully hosted Luxury Brands, a contemporary high-end handmade design carpet showcase. Luxury Brands consisted of an exclusive display area which featured a curated selection of high-end hand-made carpets from some of the top international rug brands.

The exhibition’s halls were flooded by visitors from China, Asia-Pacific and other regions of the world, who came to discover new trends, technologies and innovations and took part in 33 conferences, events and seminars around flooring practices, applications and modern day challenges, presented by world-renowned flooring experts, professionals and designers. Events like the “All in One Home Decoration Industry and Wooden Products Development Summit” and the “Bamboo Flooring and Outdoor Decking Matchmaking” attracted a plethora of both domestic and international flooring visitors.

Another feature that continued its successful route following its 2016 launch was the U.S. Distributor Delegation that brought together 10 flooring professionals from some of the biggest flooring distributing companies in the U.S. for a China Factory Tour before the exhibition and onsite B2B match making with selected exhibitors during Domotex asia/ChinaFloor. “The breadth of products at the exhibition was simply incredible,” said Chuck Greene, hardwood product manager at Apollo Distributing. “It is something that any executive who deals with Asian manufacturing should experience. I would definitely say the trip provided me with extra knowledge that will prove crucial for future dealings.”

