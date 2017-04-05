Back To Homepage

Fuse Alliance welcomes new contractors, preferred supplier

April 05, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Screen Shot 2017-04-05 at 9.42.51 AMLaguna Niguel, Calif.—Fuse Alliance, a member-owned organization of professional commercial flooring contractors, has added Allegiance Floors and Garmon & Co. to its network. With the addition of these two contractors, the organization reaches 94 members. The organization also announced the addition of Shannon Specialty Floors as the network’s newest preferred supplier.

“We are committed to growing our organization with the most skilled and reliable partners in the flooring industry,” said Geoff Gordon, executive director of Fuse Alliance. “Allegiance Floors, Garmon & Co. and Shannon Specialty Floors share the same goals as our organization when it comes to installing high-performing, quality floors. We are thrilled to have these companies join our organization.”

Allegiance-Floors-logoAllegiance Floors, with locations in San Antonio and Austin, Texas, is a full-service flooring contractor serving a range of commercial market segments. It is a member of AIA, IIDA and the Associated General Contractors of America as well as, HUB certified and SBE/WBE certified.

Garmon-Company-logoGarmon & Co. is a commercial flooring contractor based in Charlotte, N.C. and offers a selection of services such as product specification, consulting, estimating, competitive pricing, expert installation, certified reclamation and product management. Garmon & Co. is a member of ABC, NFIB, USGBC, EcoCarolinas and the Chamber of Commerce.

Shannon-Specialty-logoPreferred supplier Shannon Specialty Floors, based in Milwaukee, Wis., is a major manufacturer and distributor of flooring products with a strong focus on healthcare, senior care, hospitality, retail and education. The company produces a wide range of commercial resilient flooring and has representation throughout the United States.

Tags
Allegiance Floorsfuse allianceGarmon and Co.network memberpreferred supplierShannon Specialty Floors
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Pompo earns top Coverings Advocate Leader prize

Jamul, Calif.—Donato Pompo, tile and stone expert consultant, a member of the Floor Covering Institute, and founder and owner of Ceramic Tile And Stone Consultants and the University of Ceramic Tile

Read More

Stevens Omni hires technical specialist

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada—Stevens Omni has tapped Carl Sonego as the company’s technical specialist. This position represents a very significant investment by Stevens Omni to continue to improve its technical expertise

Read More

FloorFolio expands wood line of LVT

Edison, N.J.—FloorFolio will be increasing its wood vinyl offerings with the addition of the Maplewood collection. “We are excited about this new exclusive design,” said Michael Freedman, president and CEO,

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.