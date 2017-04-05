Fuse Alliance welcomes new contractors, preferred supplier

Laguna Niguel, Calif.—Fuse Alliance, a member-owned organization of professional commercial flooring contractors, has added Allegiance Floors and Garmon & Co. to its network. With the addition of these two contractors, the organization reaches 94 members. The organization also announced the addition of Shannon Specialty Floors as the network’s newest preferred supplier.

“We are committed to growing our organization with the most skilled and reliable partners in the flooring industry,” said Geoff Gordon, executive director of Fuse Alliance. “Allegiance Floors, Garmon & Co. and Shannon Specialty Floors share the same goals as our organization when it comes to installing high-performing, quality floors. We are thrilled to have these companies join our organization.”

Allegiance Floors, with locations in San Antonio and Austin, Texas, is a full-service flooring contractor serving a range of commercial market segments. It is a member of AIA, IIDA and the Associated General Contractors of America as well as, HUB certified and SBE/WBE certified.

Garmon & Co. is a commercial flooring contractor based in Charlotte, N.C. and offers a selection of services such as product specification, consulting, estimating, competitive pricing, expert installation, certified reclamation and product management. Garmon & Co. is a member of ABC, NFIB, USGBC, EcoCarolinas and the Chamber of Commerce.

Preferred supplier Shannon Specialty Floors, based in Milwaukee, Wis., is a major manufacturer and distributor of flooring products with a strong focus on healthcare, senior care, hospitality, retail and education. The company produces a wide range of commercial resilient flooring and has representation throughout the United States.