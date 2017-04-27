Installation: Innovations serve up solutions

April 10/17, 2017: Volume 31, Issue 22

By Nicole Murray

Suppliers of installation accessories, adhesives and subfloor prep materials are not only developing new products that aim to ease installation; they are also seeking to improve the performance and longevity of the various flooring surfaces they support.

Many of these installation products, which run the gamut from underlayments to self-leveling materials, are designed to address common installation challenges. Case in point is DriTac’s new Hybrid Palmer 51 system, an adhesive that can execute the same functionalities that would usually take multiple products to complete. The goal, according to the company, is to allow installers and contractors to minimize the inventory they must bring on various jobs while still being able to have a product that can outstandingly perform.

“Hybrid Palmer 51 acts as a five-in-one tool,” said Sean Pisani, marketing associate. “With this product you eliminate your ‘adhesive graveyard’ and ultimately save yourself money.”

Other new products were created to combat another issue that can ruin an installation: excess moisture. One such innovation is VentiLayer from MP Global Products. This new underlayment, according to Jack Boesch, marketing director, aims to attack the problem at the source. “Moisture, especially over concrete, has become a major problem. VentiLayer allows for air to flow underneath to dissipate any moisture coming from the cement. By simply covering up with laminate floors will formulate a prime spot for mold and mildew.”

In that same vein, Future Foam introduced a new product called Prime Elegance, which has a double barrier designed to prevent moisture from the top and bottom. It also provides a comfortable cushion underfoot. “This product will sell itself because of its top performance,” said Jeff Katz, regional manager. “We are setting up retailers with the tool to sell it so all they need to tell their customer is, ‘Go for a walk.’”

Future Foam provides retailers with booklets to be used as a selling tool that unfolds and can be laid flat on the ground for customers to walk across. Retailers will be able to customize their booklet with their own personal good, better and best underlayment products that highlight Prime Elegance’s comfort on top of its functionality.

Not to be outdone, Schönox showcased its moisture mitigation system created to speed up the actual installation process and reduce the risk of moisture-related problems before the floor is even laid down. By ultimately reducing the amount of equipment and the number of steps for each job, the installing field can still be maintained by those who are less qualified.

“Our EPA and EPA Rapid products can allow for only a two-hour window to go by before being able to lay your floor,” said Karen Bellinger, business development manager, Schönox. “We also have 400 RH, which allows you to only have to put down one coat for the job to be done fast but well.”