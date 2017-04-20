Back To Homepage

MIA+BSI now accepting Pinnacle and Tucker Design Awards entries

April 20, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Oberlin, Ohio and Chestertown, N.Y.—MIA+BSI: The Natural Stone Institute is now accepting submissions for both the 2017 Pinnacle Awards and the 2018 Tucker Design Awards.

The Pinnacle Awards recognize natural stone industry companies whose works exemplify professional mastery in the use of natural stone. Awards are given in six categories:

  • Commercial Interior (sponsored by Mapei)
  • Commercial Exterior (sponsored by Mapei)
  • Residential Interior/Exterior (sponsored by GranQuartz)
  • Renovation/Restoration (sponsored by Coldspring)
  • Kitchen of the Year (sponsored by Vitoria Stone Fair/Marmomac Latin America)
  • Bath of the Year (sponsored by Vitoria Stone Fair/Marmomac Latin America)

A Grande Pinnacle Award, sponsored by Marmomac, will be presented to the best overall project. The 2017 Pinnacle Awards are open to MIA+BSI members only and will presented at TISE 2018 in Las Vegas.

The Tucker Design Awards recognize design professionals whose projects achieve excellence in the use of natural stone in design and construction. No project categories are required. The Tucker Design Awards are open to any design professional or natural stone industry member on behalf of the design team. The 2018 Tucker Design Awards will be presented in February 2018 in San Antonio.

To access entry forms and submission guidelines for the 2017 Pinnacle Awards, 2018 Tucker Design Awards, or to learn more about the MIA+BSI Awards Program, visit www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/awards.

Tags
awardsFCNewsflooringFloorsMIA+BSIopensubmissionsTile
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Shaw Contract relaunches A Walk in the Garden

Dallas, Texas—Shaw Contract recently relaunched A Walk in the Garden—a refreshed look at the first-ever Cradle to Cradle Certified flooring product, created in collaboration with visionary William McDonough. The collection

Read More

MIA+BSI now accepting Pinnacle and Tucker Design Awards entries

Oberlin, Ohio and Chestertown, N.Y.—MIA+BSI: The Natural Stone Institute is now accepting submissions for both the 2017 Pinnacle Awards and the 2018 Tucker Design Awards. The Pinnacle Awards recognize natural

Read More

Burke named digital marketing coordinator for Mullican Flooring

Johnson City, Tenn.—Mullican Flooring has appointed Heather Burke as digital marketing coordinator at the company’s headquarters here. In her new position, Burke will be responsible for creating, coordinating, executing and

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.