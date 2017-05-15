Back To Homepage

OVF: From challenging times to top-tier status

May 15, 2017
The following feature is the fifth installment in a series highlighting the 14 distributors that constitute Bravo Services, a group comprising many of the top flooring wholesalers in the country. Here we focus on Ohio Valley Flooring, a top 20 distributor founded in 1978 as CDC Appliances (Cincinnati-Dayton-Columbus).

 

Screen Shot 2017-05-15 at 2.31.32 PMWhen Ohio Valley Flooring was established as a flooring division of CDC Appliances in 1981, it joined a group entailing RCA consumer electronics, air conditioners and kitchen appliances. It was smooth sailing until 1989, when RCA was purchased—a move that resulted in Ohio Valley Flooring immediately losing 80% of its sales.

This abrupt change forced Ohio Valley Flooring to consolidate and forge ahead as a standalone flooring distributor. Led by a group of high-caliber, motivated individuals—most of whom are still with Ohio Valley Flooring—the company rose to the challenge and proved it could not only survive but thrive as it grew into one of the industry’s leading flooring distributors.

Ohio Valley Flooring has flourished by partnering with the best manufacturers—including Armstrong, which it has been with since the beginning—and cutting-edge product lines. In addition, the wholesaler concentrates on its core territory and hires and retains top-notch people. In fact, about 30% of the company’s employees have been with the company for more than 25 years.

Screen Shot 2017-05-15 at 2.31.38 PMAs a group, Ohio Valley Flooring focuses on product and customer service, continually educating its customers and sales force. “There are so many new products and vendors coming from everywhere, so it is important that our customers know the difference and know what product best fits their needs,” said Jud Hurt. “We strive every day to be the easiest supplier to do business with and exceed our customer’s expectations.”

Competitive advantage
Ohio Valley Flooring attributes much of its success to its stability in the marketplace along with several key competitive advantages—the people that make up the company, its manufacturers and the products they represent. A common theme that runs throughout the company is the continuous investment in and development of people and technology.


GOING ABOVE AND BEYOND
Ohio Valley Flooring has a full-time installation manager/product trainer who operates the distributor’s onsite installation school and training center—a facility through which Ohio Valley Flooring offers product-specific installation certification. As Hurt explained: “This all works toward our goal of making us the easiest and most efficient supplier to do business with.”

NUTS & BOLTS
Geographic coverage: Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia
Brands: Armstrong, Aqualok, Artistic Finishes, Aspecta, Bella Cera, Bruce, Custom Building Products, Del Conca, DriTac, Florim, Heartland Hardwood, IndusParquet, Konecto, Marazzi, Metroflor, Milliken, Mirage, Mullican, Maxwell, Quick-Step, ShawMark, Stauf, Teragren, Ultimate RB Rubber, VPI

