Marazzi releases three new tile collections

Dallas—Marazzi has launched three new tile collections, including wood-, marble- and limestone-looks. These new collections feature bolder, classically-inspired aesthetics and join the tile manufacturer’s celebrated offerings.

“Our designers and the entire Marazzi team focus on both design and creativity when curating collections to bring best-in-class flooring solutions to our best-in-class customers,” said Micah Hand, brand marketing manager, Marazzi. “Our three new collections offer trademarked bold aesthetic rooted in our Italian heritage. Combining the best of both old and new, we created the realistic look of marble in the porcelain Classentino Marble, the limestone-inspired Modern Formation and the European Oak wood-look of Chateau Reserve.”

Classentino Marble offers the realistic look of marble in a porcelain tile. The intricacies and veining of natural marble are reproduced via Reveal Imaging technology. The collection is offered in five colors, as well as two different finishes. Classentino Marble is available in three large format sizes—12 x 24, 24 x 24, 24 x 48—in matte and polished. Classic weave and linear hex mosaics accent the collection as well.

Modern Formation by Marazzi draws inspiration from the authentic appeal of natural limestone, featured in six visuals achieved through Reveal Imaging technology. The contrast of these colors and styles are offered in large format sizes and available in unpolished and light polished finishes to create dynamic spaces. The collection also features a textured structure with StepWise technology that provides slip resistance. A bold chevron mosaic and a 2 x 2 mosaic accent the collection.

Chateau Reserve is the latest introduction into Marazzi’s expansive wood-look tile collection. Offered in a 48-inch plank size, Chateau Reserve features a lightly distressed European Oak look that is highlighted by the combination of plain, quartered and rift sawn visuals that enhance its authentic characteristics. Exclusive StepWise technology delivers slip resistance, expanding its use to outdoors as well as commercial spaces, with ease of cleaning. The collection is available in five colors.