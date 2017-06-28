Back To Homepage

RFMS adds implementation team, trainers

June 28, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

image001Tuscaloosa, Ala.—RFMS, a provider of business management software for the flooring industry, recently re-organized its software implementation department to improve the way new users go live with the program. The company also added Jennifer King to its implementation team, and Jamie Gauen and Cindy Thompson to the RFMS training team.

King was a previous RFMS user and brings years of experience not only in the flooring industry but with the RFMS business management system. Gauen bring many years of experience using RFMS and looks forward to providing top level training to all RFMS clients. Thompson previous worked with the RFMS Helpdesk team.

The implementation team prepares a new user’s database, which contains items such as vendors, customers, chart of accounts and accounting setup, product data, commission tables and more. This assistance enables the new users to begin to use RFMS at a faster pace.

“It provides both the client and the trainer with improved education on using the RFMS software without getting bogged down in the initial setup phase,” said Joey Denson, implementation manager, RFMS.

Tags
newsRFMSsoftwaretechnologytrainerstraining
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

American Olean expands natural stone, outdoor tile offerings

Dallas—American Olean recently introduced four new collections, expanding its broad selection of product offerings to include varieties of wall tile, natural stone and exterior tile. The new product offerings include:

Read More

RFMS adds implementation team, trainers

Tuscaloosa, Ala.—RFMS, a provider of business management software for the flooring industry, recently re-organized its software implementation department to improve the way new users go live with the program. The

Read More

Samling Global USA, BBOSS expand national sales team

Norcross, Ga.—Samling Global USA and BBOSS has named Christina Dixon as business development manager, North America, for Samling Global USA. Dixon is a 20-year industry veteran with 10 years of

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.