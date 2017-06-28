RFMS adds implementation team, trainers

Tuscaloosa, Ala.—RFMS, a provider of business management software for the flooring industry, recently re-organized its software implementation department to improve the way new users go live with the program. The company also added Jennifer King to its implementation team, and Jamie Gauen and Cindy Thompson to the RFMS training team.

King was a previous RFMS user and brings years of experience not only in the flooring industry but with the RFMS business management system. Gauen bring many years of experience using RFMS and looks forward to providing top level training to all RFMS clients. Thompson previous worked with the RFMS Helpdesk team.

The implementation team prepares a new user’s database, which contains items such as vendors, customers, chart of accounts and accounting setup, product data, commission tables and more. This assistance enables the new users to begin to use RFMS at a faster pace.

“It provides both the client and the trainer with improved education on using the RFMS software without getting bogged down in the initial setup phase,” said Joey Denson, implementation manager, RFMS.