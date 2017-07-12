Bostik video chronicles 2017 DNG mosaic mural campaign

Wauwatosa, Wis.—Lisa Darroh-Pouls of Pouls Hospitality Design based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, won the grand prize at Design ‘N Gather 2017 (DNG), the international mosaic design competition co-sponsored by Bostik and Artaic Innovative Mosaic. Bostik created a state-of-the-art video to showcase the competition and winner.

Darroh-Pouls’ masterpiece, “Champaign Wishes” was unveiled in front of over 600 hospitality architects and designers as a backlit, mosaic mural permanently installed at Hyde Bellagio, overlooking the iconic Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas.

“The submissions this year nearly doubled from our premiere campaign in 2016,” said Chris Eichman, Bostik’s marketing communications manager. “The judges had to narrow down to the top 10 finalists—which were prominently displayed during HDExpo—and finally selected the top design, which, truly captured the essence of Las Vegas. Our latest video captures the excitement of this one-of-a-kind marketing program, which was another integral part of our global thrust to build Bostik brand recognition.”

Watch the video here: youtu.be/9w01bU90POc