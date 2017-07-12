Back To Homepage

Pharr Yarns launches new brand identity

July 12, 2017
PharrLogo_548_TagMcAdenville, N.C.—Pharr, formerly referred to as Pharr Yarns, has launched its new brand identity. The company—now known as Pharr, a family of companies—includes the following organizations: Pharr Fibers & Yarns, Pharr High Performance (HP), Phenix Flooring, Strand Hospitality Services, and Belmont Land & Investment.

“This new brand launch is an exciting culmination of months of hard work repositioning Pharr and our five business units,” said Bill Carstarphen, president and CEO of Pharr. “It’s exciting to see the marriage of our family-focused traditions with our commitment to innovation come to life. Individually, our business units are strong but together, they create a truly diverse organization that positions us for continued success.”

The Pharr headquarters in McAdenville, N.C., will unveil exterior signage with the new parent company logo as well as additional signage and brand treatment throughout McAdenville later this year. Each of the five business units under the parent brand, Pharr, will begin to operate under the new brand guidelines immediately.

