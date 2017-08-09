Armstrong Flooring appoints new chief financial officer

Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring has appointed Ronald D. Ford senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective Sept. 1. Ford will have oversight of global finance and accounting functions and will report to Don Maier, president and CEO.

“I look forward to having Ron join our team,” Maier said. “He brings a wealth of experience in finance and general management leadership roles, and his focus on strategic thinking and driving results will be an asset for Armstrong Flooring. He is aligned with our vision for success and prepared to help us build additional value through our strategic priorities.”

Before joining Armstrong Flooring, Ford served as senior vice president and chief financial officer at Silgan Containers, where he helped deliver impressive results and shareholder returns.

Prior to Silgan Containers, he held various leadership positions at St. Clair Vision and Wells Real Estate Funds, as well as at other companies. Ford earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of Tennessee, a master’s degree at Vanderbilt University and an executive doctorate at Case Western Reserve University.