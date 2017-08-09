Back To Homepage

Armstrong Flooring appoints new chief financial officer

August 09, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Ronald D. FordLancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring has appointed Ronald D. Ford senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective Sept. 1. Ford will have oversight of global finance and accounting functions and will report to Don Maier, president and CEO.

“I look forward to having Ron join our team,” Maier said. “He brings a wealth of experience in finance and general management leadership roles, and his focus on strategic thinking and driving results will be an asset for Armstrong Flooring. He is aligned with our vision for success and prepared to help us build additional value through our strategic priorities.”

Before joining Armstrong Flooring, Ford served as senior vice president and chief financial officer at Silgan Containers, where he helped deliver impressive results and shareholder returns.

Prior to Silgan Containers, he held various leadership positions at St. Clair Vision and Wells Real Estate Funds, as well as at other companies. Ford earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of Tennessee, a master’s degree at Vanderbilt University and an executive doctorate at Case Western Reserve University.

Tags
Armstrong flooringCFOchief financial officerflooringFloorsRonald D. Ford
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

U.S. Congressman Duncan visits TCNA

Anderson, S.C.—U.S. Representative Jeff Duncan, SC-3, spent time meeting with the Tile Council of North America (TCNA) staff and touring TCNA’s facilities on Aug. 9. Eric Astrachan, executive director, provided

Read More

Shannon Specialty Floors names new western regional VP of sales

Milwaukee, Wis.—Shannon Specialty Floors has hired Alexandria LaPree as western regional vice president of sales. This position includes both oversight and direct sales responsibilities. LaPree will support and be responsible

Read More

Shamrock names new director of operations

Memphis, Tenn.—Shamrock Plank Flooring, a manufacturer of hardwood flooring, has named Jeremy Keel—a previous employee—director of operations. In his new position, Keel will manage and direct plant operations in all

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.