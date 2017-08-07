Back To Homepage

My take: Fantasy football for a cause—Round 4

August 07, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

July 31/Aug. 7: Volume 31, Issue 4
By Steven Feldman

Screen Shot 2016-07-15 at 3.46.11 PMAs summer fades and the air starts to get crisp, the fall selling season is upon us. Equally important to many is the start of that sacred time of the year commonly known as football season.

Regardless of how many times we failed to make our high school team, there’s one football-related game all of us can play: fantasy football. In fact, throughout the last decade, one of the most popular hobbies in North America has been fantasy sports. According to the Fantasy Sports Trade Association, the number of participants in fantasy leagues has exploded to 59.3 million, up from 57.4 million in 2016 and up 43% in the past three years. Fantasy sports are estimated to have a $3 billion to $4 billion annual economic impact across the sports industry.

With that as the backdrop, FCNews in 2014 launched its inaugural fantasy football league. The idea was to have 12 teams compete not for personal profit but for a good cause. Three years ago, the Informa Exhibitions team of Dana Teague and Amie Gilmore dusted the competition and secured $2,400 for their charity of choice, the Floor Covering Industry Foundation. Two years ago it was Mohawk Commercial, led by captain Michel Vermette, securing the first place prize of $5,000 for Susan G. Komen and breast cancer.

Last year we stepped up the entry fee to $5,000, and Long Island distributor Salesmaster wound up winning $13,000 for the American Cancer Society. But with weekly prizes and healthy awards for the runners-up, Mohawk Commercial won $11,500 for Susan G. Komen; Coverings earned $6,500 for the Ceramic Tile Education Foundation; and FCNews scored $6,750 for Long Island Cares Food Bank.

As you can see, the participants play for a variety of causes, from The Lupus Foundation and Autism Speaks right down to the local level, where one team sought to provide athletic equipment for the neighborhood high school.

So now it’s time to form the league for the 2017 season. The entry fee will again be $5,000 with $15,000 going to the winning team’s charity, $9,000 going to the runner-up’s cause, followed by prizes of $6,500, $4,500, $1,000 and $500 to every other team. In addition, $1,000 will be awarded weekly to the charity of the team with the highest score. If you are interested in entering, you will need to announce your cause when your entry is accepted. Aside from individuals, we also welcome all companies—manufacturers, retailers and distributors—to enter. Anyone can do the drafting, from the CEO to the forklift driver to an employee’s hotshot kid.

Before the start of the season, which kicks off Thursday night, Sept. 7, we will publish the 12 team names and the charities for which they will be playing. We will even include a small write-up on each charity as well as why it has been designated by the team’s owner. At that point we will invite FCNews readers to get behind the team whose cause best resonates with them.

So, if you are interested in participating, here is what you need to know: There will be an online draft on a date and time to be determined, most likely Sept. 5, 6 or 7 around 5 p.m. EST. If no one from your company is available the night of the draft, there is a feature called “auto draft” where the computer makes selections for you based on pre-determined rankings. You will also have the ability to make roster moves throughout the year. Should more than 12 companies express interest, there can be multiple leagues or divisions. But please contact us quickly if you would like to participate. There are a limited number of spots available.

For more details, please email steve@fcnews.net.

 

Tags
2017dealersFantasy FootballFantasy Football LeagueflooringFloorsmanufacturersretailersround 4Steven Feldman
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

USG unveils quick-dry liquid waterproofing

Chicago—USG Corp. unveiled its Durock brand liquid waterproofing membrane, a durable and seamless application for use in commercial and residential tile and stone applications. USG Durock liquid waterproofing membrane only requires

Read More

Karndean to present full flooring suite at CCA Global convention

Export, Pa.—Karndean Designflooring will showcase its full suite of flooring solutions—including gluedown, loose lay and rigid core—at the CCA Global summer convention in Salt Lake City Aug. 8-10. The company

Read More

Bonewell joins Floors & More

Auburn, Mass.—John Bonewell has joined Floors & More as director of national franchise & membership sales. Bonewell has a proven record of success including having dramatically grown the franchise systems

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.