Armstrong Flooring launches new consumer campaign

September 12, 2017
AFI StarPerformer_Martha KingLancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring announced the launch of a new consumer campaign, “The Floor is Yours,” kicking off a multi-year effort to bring the Armstrong story to life to a new generation of floor buyers and drive shoppers into independent flooring retailers nationwide.

The company is stepping out of what’s expected in the flooring category and delivering something eye-catching and fun to drive brand preference and deliver qualified traffic to its dealers. Using a combination of paid, owned and earned media, Armstrong Flooring’s campaign, which debuts Sept. 18, is leveraging the power of up-and-coming influencers from seemingly divergent parts of life —Martha King, world champion chopper; Nastasya AFI StarPerformer_Nastasya GeneralovaGeneralova, U.S. national rhythmic gymnast; and Yolo Ono, DJ and tastemaker. Each one of these star performers helps to personify the Armstrong brand through a unique perspective, representing standout and award-winning products.

“The Floor is Yours campaign is unlike any other initiative in our category,” said Ebeth Pitman, director of brand marketing. “It is full of scenarios that strike a chord with consumers and retailers, to bring out the most important aspect of any flooring purchase: the seamless blending of beauty, outstanding performance and the consumer’s individuality.”

The three star performers represent excellence, each in her own way:

  • Martha King represents the tough, long-lasting and beautiful qualities of Armstrong hardwoods.
  • Nastasya Generalova represents Alterna engineered stone, showcasing its warm to the touch, flexible, strong and elegant qualities.
  • DJ Yolo Ono represents the fresh, modern, innovative and stylish qualities of LVT and vinyl sheet with Diamond 10 technology.AFI StarPerformer_Yolo Ono

One of the most exciting components of The Floor is Yours campaign includes a partnership with HGTV, which will help the company capture 64 million impressions over an eight-week period and will include 30 second television ads on HGTV, digital advertising, an Armstrong Flooring hub on hgtv.com and social videos which HGTV will promote on its Facebook page.

The campaign is integrated with a promotion for Elevate retailers called “The New Look of Tough,” which also kicks off Sept. 18. Tools include a campaign toolbox for retailers large and small including video, social content, photography, merchandising, brochures and more.

