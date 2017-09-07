Back To Homepage

Armstrong pledges to donate flooring for disaster recovery efforts

September 07, 2017
Armstrong Logo 2016Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring has pledged to donate 250,000 square feet of flooring to support rebuilding efforts after Hurricane Harvey and other natural disasters. The company will contribute flooring through a new partnership established with Good360—a nonprofit that matches product donations with community organizations, many of which are engaged in disaster recovery in local communities.

“Our hearts go out to the families and communities that were devastated by Hurricane Harvey and the flooding it unleashed,” said Don Maier, CEO, Armstrong Flooring. “Launching this new program with Good360 enables us to provide flooring to help rebuild communities. Through this effort, we can focus on helping those who are most vulnerable to begin the recovery process and restore their homes.”

The flooring donated through Good360 will be provided to nonprofit organizations, including those helping with rebuilding efforts after disasters. Good360 provides products for all stages of disaster recovery and works with its on-the-ground nonprofit partners to assess needs and respond accordingly.

“Good360 is extremely pleased to be partnering with Armstrong Flooring to assist with the long-term recovery of Texas and Louisiana from Hurricane Harvey,” said Richard Barney, executive vice president of partnerships for Good360. “While disasters only remain in the public eye for a few days or weeks, the recovery process for an event as devastating as this will take several years. Armstrong Flooring and Good360 are committed to helping this region recover long after Harvey has disappeared from the evening news.”

Armstrong flooringdonationsflooringFloorsHurricane HarveyLousianaTexas
