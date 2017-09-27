Back To Homepage

CFI annual convention sees records attendance

September 27, 2017
CFIForney, Texas—The 24th annual CFI Convention saw a record-breaking number of attendees from every sector of the flooring industry, according to Robert Varden, vice president, Certified Floorcovering Installers Association. The event, which kicked off Aug. 16 at the Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, spanned three days and commenced with a welcome reception sponsored by Royal Adhesives, Traxx, Tarkett, Parabond, Tools4Flooring.com and Sponge Cushion.

The event included programs, training and networking opportunities. It also featured the Associate Showcase, an expo highlighting new products and tools from numerous flooring manufacturers. Attendees experienced hands-on interaction with the latest tools and products as well as opportunities to talk with developers behind new technologies that are changing the face of installation.

The convention also included a host of presentations from renowned industry speakers and celebrities including: Scott Humphrey, chief executive officer, WFCA; Darryl Ross, author and motivational speaker; Jeff King, general counsel for the WFCA; CFI trainer Jonathan Varden; Phil Zolan, executive director, fcB2B; and CFI-pro Tom Cartmell—to name a few.

The convention concluded with the CFI Annual Awards Dinner, where several industry leaders were honored. The Chris Davis Award, given each year to an individual who stands out in his or her efforts to promote quality installation and support across the flooring industry, was presented to Rick Herr, installation technology leader from Armstrong World Industries. The Gress Award, the highest form of recognition available to a professional flooring installer, was given to Dwayne Pruitt of Pruitt Flooring in Wichita, Kan.

The final award, Walk of Excellence, was presented to John McHale and Jill Sheets of CFI for their outstanding achievement and all-around excellence. These individuals have helped cultivate CFI’s success through a combined total of 43 years working in the CFI office. Sheets was also presented with a plaque in recognition of her hard work and dedication over the years.

Open