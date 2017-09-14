Back To Homepage

Karndean expands hurricane relief program, donation drive to victims of Hurricane Irma

September 14, 2017
Karndean-Designfloor_logo-2-col-on-white-background-1024x270Export, Pa.—As the devastation wrought by Hurricane Irma is uncovered, Karndean Designflooring will expand its Hurricane Harvey relief program to include those affected by Irma as well.

After offering free freight to customers in Texas, Karndean will extended free freight to include customers in the state of Florida through Oct. 31, and is in the process of reaching out to dealers throughout the state to assess showroom damage and provide assistance.

In addition to the company’s current Hurricane Harvey donation drive to benefit the Houston Food Bank and City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the company will also be accepting donations for United Way of the Florida Keys, who will distribute funds to nonprofits throughout Monroe County, Fla., who may not have the capacity to generate their own funds.

“At Karndean Designflooring, ‘people matter’ is one of our core values,” CEO Larry Browder said. “After watching the devastation unfold in Texas, Florida and the Caribbean, we feel compelled to provide support to our customers, retail partners and residents in those areas in any way that we can.”

Karndean Designflooring will continue to match monetary donations from employees.

