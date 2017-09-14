Patcraft starts Red Cross donation program for Hurricane Harvey relief

Cartersville, Ga.—Patcraft, working in conjunction with its parent company, Shaw, has established a donation program to benefit Hurricane Harvey relief efforts led by the Red Cross. Over the next 90 days, the company will donate 2% of every sale of product shipped to Texas to the humanitarian organization. This donation program was designed to provide support to the affected areas and began with purchases made on Sept. 4. Patcraft is currently exploring opportunities to support Hurricane Irma relief efforts as well.

“Our Patcraft team has been shocked by the Hurricane Harvey devastation and we feel strongly that our company has an opportunity and duty to give back where it is needed most,” said Jeff West, vice president of marketing. “Through this donation program, our customers and our team will support the Red Cross as the city works to rebuild, uplift and provide safe havens for thousands of children, parents, grandparents and friends who need help.”