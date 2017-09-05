Back To Homepage

Schönox ‘Worst Subfloor Contest’ focuses on fixing what lies beneath

September 05, 2017
By Lindsay Baillie

 

Schönox on June 1 formally opened this year’s annual Worst Subfloor Contest with the theme, “What lies beneath?” It’s a question that, according to Schönox, reflects a common worry flooring professionals often have when tackling a challenging flooring project.

“With Schönox, our approach is to develop subfloor products that can address even the most challenging conditions, knowing that success in extreme circumstances bodes well for all subfloor projects where Schönox is used,” said Thomas Trissl, principal, HPS Schönox. “The contest allows us to see the worst subfloors out there so we are staying ahead with the best subfloor answers.”

The Worst Subfloor Contest asks participants to submit entries featuring their most challenging subfloor projects and how they renovated those tough subfloor conditions using Schönox products. The worst subfloor challenges paired with the best renovation performances win. The entries, which are reviewed and scored by three independent judges, are ranked based on the severity of the original subfloor’s condition, the skill and attention to detail taken in executing the project and the quality of the finished subfloor.

Prizes are divided into two categories: the winning company and installation team members. Last year’s first-prize company received $7,000 in Schönox dollars, while three installation team members were awarded a weekend in Las Vegas, which included a three-night hotel stay, airfare and a $500 hotel gift card. The second-place winner received $4,000 in Schönox dollars, and its three installation team members were awarded a DeWalt 20V Max XR lithium ion brushless 3-speed drill/driver kit and a DeWalt ToughSystem music radio and charger. The third-place winner was awarded $1,000 in Schönox dollars, while three members from its installation team received a Yeti Roadie 20 cooler and engraved Yeti Rambler 36-ounce bottle.

“Each year the number of entries increases along with national attention on the contest which points to the strong desire to do exceptional work in the flooring industry,” said Doug Young, executive vice president, HPS Schönox.

Those entering the contest are asked to photograph the subfloor conditions before and after the subfloor renovation project and submit the photos along with some project information at hpsubfloors.com/worstsubfloor. Entries can also be submitted using the Schönox app.

Projects completed from Dec. 23, 2016, through Dec. 22, 2017, are eligible for entry. The winners will be announced at the 2018 International Surfaces Event in Las Vegas.

