Laticrete taps Maheu as North America director, product management

October 12, 2017
Maheu_142-221-001prtLBethany, Conn.—Laticrete has hired Spencer Maheu as the North America director, product management. Maheu will supervise the Laticrete team of product managers in driving new product innovation across the North American region through the continued development and diversification of the company’s integrated marketing communications.

“Spencer has the background and experience that will push our company’s product innovation further, allowing Laticrete to continue providing cutting-edge solutions for our customers,” said Sean Boyle, Laticrete vice president, marketing North America. “I look forward to seeing his contributions to the North American division as we continue to expand our product offerings.”

Maheu comes to Laticrete from Osborn International, a division of Jason Industries, where he led the product management, marketing and business development teams. Prior to working at Osborn, Maheu led product development teams at Stanley Black & Decker.

