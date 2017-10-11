Back To Homepage

Mohawk supports anniversary sale with digital, social initiatives

October 11, 2017
MAS logo Horz versionCalhoun, Ga.—The Mohawk Anniversary Sale, which launched on Sept. 17, provides consumers with special pricing, instant rebates and financing options on a wide array of in-demand soft and hard surface products, while also introducing brand new digital resources and social marketing strategies to position retailers for prime success through Oct. 28.

A $500 instant rebate on select SmartStrand Ultra Forever Clean, SmartStrand Silk Forever Clean, Wear-Dated SoftTouch, EverStrand carpet, ceramic, hardwood, laminate and vinyl products drives retail traffic, centrally located on mohawkflooring.com/sale, supporting a major focus on online leads. Coupled with 36 months equal payments, no-interest financing opportunities, consumers have greater flexibility when making purchases before the peak retail holiday shopping season.

To seamlessly connect the online, in-store and product experience, and ultimately empower retailer success, Mohawk has also debuted the sale on the industry’s first and only omni-channel solution, Omnify. Omnify retailers can optimize their individual strategies and collect customer data, while engaging consumers, automating marketing campaigns, accessing premium content and key measurements all in one central dashboard.

“This is simple, connected retail,” said Seth Arnold, vice president of residential marketing for Mohawk. “Omnify can change the way that sale events play out for our retailers. By empowering independent retailers with the best tools, we can help position them to have their most successful Mohawk Anniversary Sale to date. Maximizing the digital space will not only benefit their sale, but also set up even greater long-term marketing efforts for each specific business.”

Along with local and in-store advertising materials, Mohawk’s additional partnerships with Yelp and BuzzLocal create even more chances for retailers to drive leads, generate reviews and reach new audiences. Also, Mohawk’s industry-leading Lead Booster program optimizes search engine marketing activity to maximize local market reach for every retailer.

