Galleher joins forces with Quad-C Management

Charlottesville, Va.—Quad-C Management has closed an investment in Galleher, one of the oldest, largest and fastest growing value-added floor covering distributors in the United States. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1937, Galleher currently operates 23 locations in California, Nevada and Arizona with over 325 employees. The company distributes a broad offering of hardwood, resilient, vinyl and laminate flooring as well as carpet and installation accessories to more than 5,000 customers while also providing unique custom hardwood manufacturing capabilities. Galleher’s management team, led by Jeff Hamar, president, is maintaining a large ownership stake in the company and will continue to lead Galleher following the Quad-C investment.

“Customers have come to know Galleher for its high quality, innovative products and top-notch service,” said Thad Jones, a Partner at Quad-C. “Having extensive experience in this industry, we recognized the company’s value proposition with both retail showrooms and professional contractors, as well as the strength of Galleher’s vendor relationships. These factors, as well as the accomplished Galleher management team, have driven very strong revenue growth and consistent market share gains. We look forward to supporting Galleher in its next chapter of growth.”

Since the beginning of the current housing recovery, Galleher sales have increased from $50 million to nearly $200 million, an average annual compound growth rate of 20% over the past seven years. Galleher is a top-five, full-line floor covering distributor and is recognized throughout the industry for innovative sales and business practices.

“Quad-C has extensive experience in flooring, specialty distribution and building materials, and will be an excellent partner moving forward,” Hamar said. “This investment will provide the financial strength to usher in a new and exciting future for Galleher and grow the company both organically and through acquisitions.”

The Galleher investment highlights Quad-C’s expertise in the building products and specialty distribution sectors. Recent and past investments include Stanton Carpet, Tandus Flooring, Wolf Home Products, InterWrap and Generation Brands.