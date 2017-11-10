Quick-Step featured on Operation Build’s ‘I’m Coming Home’ renovation

Calhoun, Ga.—Operation Build, A&E’s home improvement series, has selected Quick-Step flooring for its nationally televised “I’m Coming Home” show, which is dedicated to providing lifestyle solutions for military heroes and their families.

Quick-Step donated Eligna Heritage Oak laminate flooring, a weathered look with a natural authentic texture in an extra-long plank style, for the project. It was installed in the Concord, N.C. home of Susan and Mark McClamrock. Their 22-year-old son, Army Pfc. James F. McClamrock, was killed in action in Iraq in 2010.

“We are so grateful that we could help the McClamrocks and pay tribute to their brave son through our involvement with ‘I’m Coming Home,’” said Jason Sims, director of brand marketing, distribution. “Operation Build is about Americans helping Americans, and in this case, it is neighbors helping neighbors. Quick-Step flooring is made in North Carolina by American craftsmen.”

The makeover of the McClamrock home included several rooms and the relocation of their master bedroom downstairs to make it easier on Susan McClamrock, who has recently suffered some health issues.

Episode one of Operation Build’s “I’m Coming Home” featuring the McClamrock renovation aired on A&E Network on Nov. 4. It will air again on FYI Network at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 11. Episode two will air on A&E at 7:00 a.m. on Nov. 11 and on FYI at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 18.

MUSE Residential was the designer on the project, and Todd Monroe of JJ Haines and Travis Spicer of Integrity Flooring donated their time for installation.

For more information, visit quick-step.com.