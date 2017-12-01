Torlys adds online room visualizer

Toronto, Canada—Torlys has launched a new room visualizer on its website. The new feature allows users to visualize how a Torlys floor will look in any space. Users can bring their design visions to life and be sure about their choice before making an investment.

Since mobile browsing is becoming increasingly popular amongst users of all age groups, this state-of-the-art program has been optimized for mobile use. One key feature allows consumers to use their mobile devices to snap a photo of any room and within seconds the software will detect the floor space and install the selected Torlys wood, laminate, vinyl or cork flooring. Consumers can continue to browse through various floor options using the smart filters to find the perfect match. A variety of pre-selected rooms are also available to install the flooring which allows flooring dealers to give consumers confidence right in their store.

This tool gives consumers the ability to see what an actual installation could resemble when choosing a product with substantial shade variation. Flooring is typically a long-term commitment and Torlys wants to ensure customers will be happy with their purchase for years to come.

For more information, visit torlys.com/residential/room-visualizer/.