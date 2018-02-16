Bolyu Contract, Aqua Hospitality undergo rebranding

Dalton, Ga.—Engineered Floors has restructured and rebranded the commercial flooring businesses of Bolyu Commercial and Aqua Hospitality, following Engineered Floors’ purchase of the operating assets of the Beaulieu Group. Bolyu and Aqua will now be known as EF Contract and EF Hospitality.

Both companies will utilize Engineered Floors’ state-of-the-art manufacturing processes as well as the company’s new modular flooring facility that produces the Nexus carpet tile and Kinetex textile composite flooring. With EF Contract’s full integration into Engineered Floors, the Nexterra carpet tile manufactured and sold by Bolyu has been discontinued.

EF Contract will offer modular carpet, broadloom carpet, LVT and Kinetex, an advanced textile composite flooring that combines key attributes of carpet with the long-wearing performance characteristics of hard-surface flooring. EF Contract will focus on the low-to­mid range of the market, while J+J will focus on the mid-to-upper end of the market.

“We will benefit from the significant investments made by Engineered Floors and look to be an industry leader with product, service and value for commercial flooring contractors and A&D,” said Brad Root, senior vice president of sales and marketing, EF Contract.

Root was formerly an area vice president of sales for Interface and a regional vice president of sales for Shaw Commercial. He is joined by Susan Curtis, the vice president of design and marketing, who has held similar design/creative roles with Mohawk, Invista, Atlas, Bentley Mills, and most recently, Phenix Flooring. Leading the EF Hospitality team is David Daughtrey, an industry veteran with prior sales, development and marketing roles with Mohawk, J+J and Bolyu/Aqua.

For more information, visit: efcontractflooring.com.