Domotex asia/ChinaFloor increases exhibition space

Shanghai, China—Domotex asia/ChinaFloor is set to celebrate its 20th anniversary March 20-22 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center, here. The show welcomes an all-star cast of new and returning exhibitors, making up the largest Domotex asia/ChinaFloor to date. Due to high demand in all product categories, the show has significantly increased exhibition capacity to accommodate over 1,400 companies.

Wood (Hall E1-E3, E9-E11 and T1-T7)

The wood flooring sector will present the latest innovations in solid wood, engineered wood, laminate, cork, bamboo and WPC flooring. Hall E1 will be home to many well-known brands visiting the show for the first time, including: Junckers, I4F, HKS and Ribadao.

Domotex asia/ChinaFloor 2018 is promoting WPC decking as a hot subcategory to accommodate an overflow of outdoor decking and wood flooring exhibitors. One of the highlights coming from E10 is the WPC decking VIP Hosted Buyers program. The business platform involves 50 WPC decking exhibitors and 15 VIP international delegates with the goal of increasing collaboration between Chinese suppliers and global flooring companies.

Carpet (Hall W1-W5)

The country pavilions from Afghanistan, India, Iran and Pakistan signify the ever-increasing strength of the show’s hand-made carpet division. Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and the United States fill the gap to present a large variety of machine-made carpets and rugs. In Hall W5, The Luxury Brands Carpet Show will host 16 internationally renowned designers and their

extravagant, unique carpets. The “Carpet Tile Zone” has seen 35% growth from last year and is becoming another main visitor highlight of the show.

Resilient (Halls E5-E9 and T10-13)

Now covering five halls, resilient flooring has become Domotex asia/ChinaFloor’s largest segment. Extra efforts have also been made to spearhead sport flooring as the up and coming niche in this year’s exhibition as participation has risen 57% since 2017. The Sport Flooring Experience Area will organize a badminton tournament on artificial turf pitch and construct an Ice+Snow Zone. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet some of the following exhibitors: Gerflor, Armstrong, Tarkett Asia Pacific, Laticrete, Nature Building Materials, Jason Building Material, Yunduce Decorative, Dryadmix, LanGuan and Nidehigh Technology.

Technology (Hall E4 and E11)

Domotex asia/ChinaFloor 2018 introduces the best of flooring technology—everything from raw material suppliers to floor laying, extrusion and packing machinery. In Hall E11, domestic wallboard companies such as Dilong Culture, Nanyang Decoratire and Youzhong Decoration will be launching their products at the exhibition for the first time.

For more information, visit: domotexasiachinafloor.com.