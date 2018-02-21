Back To Homepage

Quality Craft welcomes next level in leadership

February 21, 2018
Vancouver, Canada—Quality Craft, an innovative building products company focused on surfaces and storage, announces the appointment of Dennis Hale as its new president. Bringing more than 20 years of experience in the hardware and tool category, Hale assumes this key leadership role, effective immediately, with a focused eye towards product development and growth in category leadership and market share.

Quality Craft comes from a rich heritage of product development in tool storage and flooring and has enjoyed success in being first to market with innovative idea, adapting to new technology and responding to incoming trends. Hale’s appointment as president will take this leadership to the next level by applying more rigid process and procedure to product development so that customers can expect a new cadence of product introductions.

Hale joins the Quality Craft team having most recently been vice president sales/marketing for Belwith Products LLC, where he was a senior sales and leadership executive for this global manufacturer of decorative hardware, door security and home automation products. Prior to this role, Hale was vice president sales, Hardware, Farm, Industrial and Special Markets for Alltrade Tools LLC. His long-standing career and experience in the tool industry also stems from key leadership roles at Swanson Tool Co.

“Dennis brings a wealth of proven leadership capability coupled with defined expertise in our specific product category,” said John Brice, CEO. “We look forward to seeing his influence in ramping up our product development machine and his focused efforts towards growth in Quality Craft’s share of the market and evolving product offerings.”

Quality Craft’s prior president, Barry Retchloff, remains committed to the success of the business. While enjoying retirement and time with his family, he will remain a dedicated shareholder and member of the board of directors.

