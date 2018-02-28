Back To Homepage

Stairrods introduces bendable LVT stair nosing

February 28, 2018
Blackhill, England—Stairrods has been manufacturing carpet accessories for over 30 years. During this time the company has constantly innovated in all areas—designing, developing and introducing new products, fittings and finishes. Stairrods designs and manufactures all its stair rods in-house, meaning the entire process is controlled by the company.

“We concentrate entirely on our products,” said Richard Dunn of Stairrods. “This attention and focus guarantees they are the finest available anywhere in the world.”

One of Stairrods products, bendable premier LVT nosing, can be used for straight and curved bullnose/curtail steps using 3/32-inch and 1/8-inch dryback. It can also be used with 15/64-inch plywood on treads between 55/64-inch and 63/64-inch thickness. This product can be fitted on site and no templating is needed for curves. It is currently available in 10 finishes.

For more information email Donald Haigh at stairrods@aol.com or visit stairrods.us/nosing-bendable.

Learn more about the premier bendable LVT nosing here.

accessoriesbendableLVTstair nosingStairrods
