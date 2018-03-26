Back To Homepage

Hardwood price hikes slated for April, May

March 26, 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

March 19/26, 2018: Volume 33, Issue 20

By Reginald Tucker

Price increases on select brands of hardwood flooring are scheduled to take effect this spring.

Armstrong Flooring plans to initiate a 5%-7% price hike on solid hardwood products in the United States and Canada in May. “We have experienced significant increases in raw material costs, with lumber inflation across wood species and grades, coupled with energy, transportation and operating cost inflation,” Brent Flaharty, senior vice president of sales, North America, explained. “Rising natural gas and electricity prices are increasing our manufacturing facility operating costs, and fuel and transportation rates are rising, thereby impacting our delivered cost.”

Hardwood prices are also going up at Shaw Floors. Beginning April 2, the company will institute a 10% increase on its solid products. Tim Baucom, executive vice president of Shaw Floors’ residential division, also cited significant increases in the cost of solid hardwood raw materials in the last several months. “We have done our best to absorb these increases since they began in mid-2017 while continuing to provide superior products—at the same price—to our customers. After months of resisting, we must now raise prices to cover the cost of raw materials needed to make our solid hardwood products.”

Other major suppliers are taking a wait-and-see approach. “We are not planning any price increases at this time,” said Dan Natkin, vice president, hardwood and laminates, Mannington. “But we are monitoring raw material prices very closely.”

Canada-based Mercier, which raised prices on solids back in January, is holding for now. “We aren’t planning any increases

at the moment,” said

Wade Bondrowski, director of sales, U.S. market. “However, a couple more increases [on the supply side] and we may be forced to.”

Mohawk Industries told FCNews that it is not its policy to comment on any inquiries regarding price increases.

Tags
Armstrong flooringFCNewsflooringFloorshardwoodHardwood productsMohawk IndustriesShaw FloorsTim Baucom
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Abbey Carpet & Floor 60th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2018
Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Dal-Tile employees send Easter baskets to critically ill children

Dallas—As part of Dal-Tile’s “Legacy of Giving” program, its employees recently conducted an internal fundraiser to send Easter baskets to critically ill children for the 27th year in a row.

Read More

Interface crafts woven designs with new Native Fabric collection

Atlanta—Interface introduced its new global luxury vinyl tile (LVT) collection, Native Fabric, expanding its modular resilient flooring offerings. Native Fabric offers a modern take on the timeless grass cloth design in a variety

Read More

Havwoods’ flooring featured in New York eatery

New York City, N.Y.—Local Leaf, a newly opened, fast-casual eatery serving healthy gourmet fare in New York, caters to discerning Manhattanites who appreciate locally sourced ingredients. When designing the space

Read More
© 2018 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.