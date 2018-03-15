Spartan Surfaces, American Biltrite expand geographical reach

Bel Air, Md.—Spartan Surfaces began its relationship with American Biltrite in its Midwest market in the fourth quarter of 2016. Offering a select range of flooring solutions, American Biltrite (AB), is engineered to tackle the high demands imposed by the educational, healthcare and institutional sectors. With top-notch aesthetics, great durability, low maintenance and excellent environmental qualities, AB’s collections offer unsurpassed options for every project.

After 14 months of seeing the products exceed expectations in the marketplace, Spartan was eager to see its representation grow. Ringing in 2018, Spartan expanded representation to the East Coast taking on the line in Delaware, Maryland, Washington DC, and Northern Virginia. Two months later on March 1, Spartan and AB furthered their partnership bringing the line to Eastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

“We’re extremely excited to be growing our partnership with American Biltrite,” said Jeremy Whipple, chief marketing officer of Spartan Surfaces. “Their assortment of products and commitment to service has been very well received throughout our current customer base and prospects.”

Today, Spartan is proud to be the sole distributor of American Biltrite in 16 states. The footprint includes; Northern Virginia, Washington DC, Maryland, Delaware, Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Chicago, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Southern Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota.