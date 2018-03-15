Back To Homepage

Spartan Surfaces, American Biltrite expand geographical reach

March 15, 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Bel Air, Md.—Spartan Surfaces began its relationship with American Biltrite in its Midwest market in the fourth quarter of 2016. Offering a select range of flooring solutions, American Biltrite (AB), is engineered to tackle the high demands imposed by the educational, healthcare and institutional sectors. With top-notch aesthetics, great durability, low maintenance and excellent environmental qualities, AB’s collections offer unsurpassed options for every project.

After 14 months of seeing the products exceed expectations in the marketplace, Spartan was eager to see its representation grow. Ringing in 2018, Spartan expanded representation to the East Coast taking on the line in Delaware, Maryland, Washington DC, and Northern Virginia. Two months later on March 1, Spartan and AB furthered their partnership bringing the line to Eastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

“We’re extremely excited to be growing our partnership with American Biltrite,” said Jeremy Whipple, chief marketing officer of Spartan Surfaces. “Their assortment of products and commitment to service has been very well received throughout our current customer base and prospects.”

Today, Spartan is proud to be the sole distributor of American Biltrite in 16 states. The footprint includes; Northern Virginia, Washington DC, Maryland, Delaware, Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Chicago, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Southern Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota.

 

 

Tags
American BiltriteflooringFloorsSpartan Surfaces
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Abbey Carpet & Floor 60th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2018
Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Spartan Surfaces, American Biltrite expand geographical reach

Bel Air, Md.—Spartan Surfaces began its relationship with American Biltrite in its Midwest market in the fourth quarter of 2016. Offering a select range of flooring solutions, American Biltrite (AB),

Read More

Chameleon Power introduces new director of marketing

Novi, Mich.—Chameleon Power has added Fred Cizauskas as director of marketing. Cizauskas will be responsible for developing and implementing an overall corporate marketing strategy, directly engaging and managing the marketing

Read More

Install to open new Texas training center

Glassboro, N.J.—Install is preparing to host the grand opening of its new Texas Carpenters and Millwrights Training Center in Pasadena, Texas. From safety and technical skills to communication and leadership

Read More
© 2018 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.