Coverings 2018 to reprise tiny home theme for IDS

Arlington, Va.—Coverings’ninth annual Installation Design Showcase(IDS) will showcase tiny homes for the second year running, noting the continued interest in this design and building trend. Tapping leading designers and contractors to share their talent, the IDS exhibit will feature live tile and stone installations by certified installers with materials from industry-leading manufacturers. The exhibit will take place in Booth 8804 in Hall C of the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, from May 8-11.

Following is a preview of the three tiny homes.

Smart modern living

Jeffrey Baker of Jeffery Bruce Baker Designs embraced a warm, modern style for his project, applying clean lines and an open-space layout concept to give the tiny home an open feel and maximize usable space.

“We used the combination of tile and finish materials not just as a decorative element, but as a way to express the architecture of the home,” Baker stated. “With unique applications, including a checkerboard of wood-like squares applied to columns within the home, tile had a major impact on the space and overall design.”

Installer Woody Sanders of DW Sanders Tile & Stone Contracting has been collaborating with Baker for nearly half a year to ensure a seamless installation within the tight space. The home will feature tile from Estime Ceramica.

Luxe cottage

Brittney Ferren of The Johnson Studio at Cooper Carry created a “luxe cottage” with her tiny home project. Drawing inspiration from the imagined needs of a young, retired couple seeking a mountainside getaway with all luxuries of home, she created a high-end, yet cozy, environment with accents like a fireplace, wine cooler and plants.

“Everything from furniture to fixtures has to be at an appropriate scale for such a small space,” Ferren said. “To that end, we’ve incorporated tile not only on the traditional floors and walls, but also on countertops, shelving and built furniture components of our space. Using different scaled, textured and colored tiles helped us accent design elements without enclosing the space or feeling cold.”

Sam Bruce of Visalia Ceramic Tile collaborated on the project from an installation perspective, marking the company’s second year participating in IDS. The installation team will work with tile from Ceramics of Italy.

CG villa

Rita Carson Guest, FASID of Carson Guest,has created a contemporary design leveraging neutral colors and light walls to make the space appear larger. The home uses lightweight, large tile panels as a creative solution for the mobile tiny home, where tight spaces and weight are a key consideration.

“Selecting finishes that will make the space appear larger is important when designing tiny homes or other small spaces,” Guest said. “We used tile as a starting point for our creation, building the design around the tile used for the walls, floors, shower and countertops.”

Erin Albrecht of J&R Tile will bring the design to life through its installation at IDS. The home will feature tile from Crossville USA.

Attendees are encouraged to visit and explore the homes, which will be featured on the show floor for the duration of Coverings. On May 10 at 3:00 p.m. attendees can meet with the designers and contractors for a one-hour interactive session deconstructing the design and installation of each project followed by a reception.

For more information, visit: coverings.com/IDS.