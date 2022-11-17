Mirage acquires Parquets Alexandra

By FCNews Staff
St-Georges, Québec—Mirage, the manufacturer behind the Mirage, Vintage and Ten Oaks brands of hardwood flooring, has acquired Parquets Alexandra. The acquisition aims to eventually give Mirage customers access to an expanded and complementary range of products that will generate new sales opportunities to grow their business for the future.

The main advantages of acquiring Parquets Alexandra, according to the Mirage, are for the quality of its team, its brand recognition and its finishing line capabilities. This acquisition will continue to strengthen and maintain Mirage’s positioning as one of the top hardwood flooring manufacturers in North America, the company said.

Pierre Thabet, president of Mirage, said he is convinced this association will be beneficial to all parties involved, including its customers, suppliers and employees. “Parquets Alexandra is a great addition to our family of quality hardwood flooring brands. We will continue to focus on being the hardwood flooring experts in our industry.”

Alexandra Fortier, president of Parquets Alexandra, will join the Mirage team and will lend her expertise to help the company continue to meet its growth objectives for the future. “MIRAGE has a great business philosophy that uses good common sense in decision making,” she said. “Innovation and progress will undoubtedly be part of this partnership. We are optimistic about the potential this decision will bring to both organizations.”

