Coverings 2023 unveils annual Top 10 Tile Trends

Orlando, Fla.—Coverings, North America’s largest international tile and stone exhibition and conference, has announced the top 10 ceramic tile trends for 2023. The tile trends were gathered and forecasted by the three leading international tile associations and sponsors of Coverings 2023—Ceramics of Italy, Tile Council of North America and Tile of Spain—to highlight the most popular, on-trend styles of tile from the global marketplace.
The top 10 tile trends provide a sneak peek of the immersive displays being planned for Coverings 2023, which will take place here April 18-21, 2023, at the Orange County Convention Center. The release of the tile trends also commemorates National Tile Day, which is Feb. 23, 2023, celebrating the durability, versatility, sustainability, and beauty of ceramic tile.
National Tile Day is the official industry holiday that shines a spotlight on the many benefits of tile in residential, commercial, hospitality and healthcare design. The special day also recognizes tile’s timeless role in architecture, design and installation spanning the world.
Alena Capra, owner of Alena Capra Designs, Certified Master Kitchen and Bath Designer and Coverings spokesperson, worked closely with the tile associations to identify the 2023 tile trends. “Celebrating the ceramic tile trends in commemoration of our seventh annual National Tile Day provides us with another opportunity to recognize and appreciate the benefits of tile and its countless advantages as a material,” Capra said. “From sustainability, safety and hygienic properties to the durability, stylishness and beauty of tile, this year’s trends manifest every imaginable merit of tile.”
Capra, along with a panel of tile industry insiders, will present a look at a wide selection of tile trends in person at Coverings 2023, April 18, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. EDT. The live session will explore ceramic tile trends from Italy, North America and Spain, which will be discussed and shown on screen with stunning photography from an expansive range of interior and exterior tile applications. The trends presentation will also preview where the tile industry is headed next, with key focuses on health and wellness, sustainability, timeless luxury and outdoor spaces.
Registration and attendance for Coverings 2023 is complimentary, providing attendees with the chance to see, touch and experience the newest and trending ceramic tile and stone products from around the globe at no cost. This year’s showgoers will also be able to benefit from four days of show tours, educational opportunities, live demonstrations, activations and international pavilions with nearly 1,000 tile, stone and equipment displays to keep current in the industry’s increasingly competitive marketplace.
The following top 10 tile trends, summarized in alphabetical order, provides a sneak peek of the newest and most admired ceramic styles to be discovered throughout the show floor at Coverings:
- Bricks tile: The humble brick conjures a handmade feeling, while also serving as a module for creating wholly unique compositions. Ceramic tile can be stacked horizontally or vertically to create monochromatic environments or mixed with different colors to create myriad patterns like stripes, chevron and herringbone. Some collections offer various finishes and intense chromatic variations to generate visual interest in walls, countertops and even furnishings.
- Cemented tile: Concrete looks can bring visual harmony to a space and still evoke a raw urban energy. A worn patina effect tells the story, sometimes layered, sanded or tinted. Their subtle color variation and often dimensional texture make them versatile enough to suit a wide range of applications, from bustling corner cafes to serene spa-like garden spaces.
- Cobbled tile: Large-scale aggregate looks ranging from time-worn terrazzo to cobblestone to Byzantine mosaics can ground a space with a foundation of history but with the modern technology of porcelain panels. This tile trend allows the old-world charm of cobblestone without a threat to stilettoed passersby.
- Creative uses of wood-look: The natural world is made even more wonderous when creative elements can be combined for the best outcome. Ceramic tile companies have perfected the art of wood-like tile, which remains an important solution for projects that desire the look but require the ease of maintenance that ceramic tile provides. Creative applications of wood-look tile abound as a favored trend and are fast becoming highly preferred.
- Emerald City: Jade, sage, mint and aloe: No other hue conjures nature like the color green. Select manufacturers have released showstopping porcelain slabs featuring saturated colors, giant palms and exotic stones like green onyx and Patagonia green marble. While others take a more subtle approach, offering large- and small-format tiles in muted shades of green and subtle textures like Moroccan plaster.
- Enduring Elegance: From subtle shading and colorways used by designers in both residential and commercial settings, to creative uses of naturally forming striations that give added depth to walkways and flooring, large-format ceramic tiles are statement-making and create elegant and enduring aesthetics. The result is undoubtedly sophisticated and elegant.
- Mother Nature-inspired indoor-outdoor tile: An overall appreciation of the natural world remains unabetted and designers understand the need to create environments that nourish the soul. Connecting interior and exterior living spaces with ceramic tile inspired by Mother Nature blurs the line between the built environment and natural settings, which encourages a better, more-flexible use of available space. Today’s tile manufacturers excel at providing anti-slip, easy-to-maintain ceramic solutions that enhance Mother Nature’s natural offerings. This ultimate tile application is even more apropos with hyper-realistic interpretations of natural elements, painterly florals and new material looks like cork and rammed earth. The trend is further enhanced by porcelain tile collections with 2-centimeter-thick outdoor pavers to match their thinner indoor counterparts, allowing for indoor-outdoor transitions with stylistic continuity.
- Sensory Seduction: When every surface begs to be touched and experienced, that is when you know a space has been designed with intention. Ceramic tiles are the perfect material when a room or project needs to elevate every element in perfect harmony. This trend is experienced in many types of tiled settings that beckon the senses and create a desire to experience the space to its fullest, often giving rise to a feeling of relaxation or even excitement, depending upon the chosen application and essence of design.
- The ’70s Tile Trend: The ’70s was a decade defined by dichotomies. On one hand, it celebrated spectacle with glam rock artists, flashy prints and metallic accessories, while on the other it was very naturalistic and breezy. Materials and patterns conjuring the sailing lifestyle became popular, including stripes, wavy patterns and wood paneling. Earthy tones and pop art florals were also prevalent, which can be seen in this groovy ceramic tile trend today.
- Undulated: There is a trending desire for goods made for a human, by a human, and this holds true for ceramic tile. Subtle undulations in the surface emulate manually applied thick glazes. Gently uneven surfaces draw the eye and create the sense that each tile was intentionally crafted by a skilled artisan. Hand-pressed or not, the visual is so authentic, you’d expect a hand-written note from the maker to accompany your tile selection.