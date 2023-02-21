Coverings 2023 unveils annual Top 10 Tile Trends

Orlando, Fla.—Coverings, North America’s largest international tile and stone exhibition and conference, has announced the top 10 ceramic tile trends for 2023. The tile trends were gathered and forecasted by the three leading international tile associations and sponsors of Coverings 2023—Ceramics of Italy, Tile Council of North America and Tile of Spain—to highlight the most popular, on-trend styles of tile from the global marketplace.

The top 10 tile trends provide a sneak peek of the immersive displays being planned for Coverings 2023, which will take place here April 18-21, 2023, at the Orange County Convention Center. The release of the tile trends also commemorates National Tile Day, which is Feb. 23, 2023, celebrating the durability, versatility, sustainability, and beauty of ceramic tile.

National Tile Day is the official industry holiday that shines a spotlight on the many benefits of tile in residential, commercial, hospitality and healthcare design. The special day also recognizes tile’s timeless role in architecture, design and installation spanning the world.

Alena Capra, owner of Alena Capra Designs, Certified Master Kitchen and Bath Designer and Coverings spokesperson, worked closely with the tile associations to identify the 2023 tile trends. “Celebrating the ceramic tile trends in commemoration of our seventh annual National Tile Day provides us with another opportunity to recognize and appreciate the benefits of tile and its countless advantages as a material,” Capra said. “From sustainability, safety and hygienic properties to the durability, stylishness and beauty of tile, this year’s trends manifest every imaginable merit of tile.”

Capra, along with a panel of tile industry insiders, will present a look at a wide selection of tile trends in person at Coverings 2023, April 18, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. EDT. The live session will explore ceramic tile trends from Italy, North America and Spain, which will be discussed and shown on screen with stunning photography from an expansive range of interior and exterior tile applications. The trends presentation will also preview where the tile industry is headed next, with key focuses on health and wellness, sustainability, timeless luxury and outdoor spaces.

Registration and attendance for Coverings 2023 is complimentary, providing attendees with the chance to see, touch and experience the newest and trending ceramic tile and stone products from around the globe at no cost. This year’s showgoers will also be able to benefit from four days of show tours, educational opportunities, live demonstrations, activations and international pavilions with nearly 1,000 tile, stone and equipment displays to keep current in the industry’s increasingly competitive marketplace.

The following top 10 tile trends, summarized in alphabetical order, provides a sneak peek of the newest and most admired ceramic styles to be discovered throughout the show floor at Coverings: