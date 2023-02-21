Sales veteran, Kyle Schlosser, joins Louisville Tile

Louisville, Ky.—Louisville Tile continues to grow its executive team with the addition of Kyle Schlosser, the company’s new business development manager/national accounts.

Schlosser brings a blue-chip sales resume to Louisville Tile, having worked at major sales positions within the flooring industry. Previously, he was director of sales/corporate sales partnerships at Cambria Quartz Surfaces; key accounts manager/retail at Gerflor USA; and for nine years was district manager/team leader at Mannington Mills, Inc., where he managed a territory of $7.7 million in sales.

“After an extensive career in the commercial floor covering manufacturing industry, I’m extremely excited to announce that I’ve joined the national accounts division of Louisville Tile,” Schlosser stated. “It’s an extremely exciting time for the organization, and they’re working hard to chart their own path in the industry. I can’t be happier to have joined now, and to have the opportunity to play an integral role in the growth of national accounts at Louisville Tile!”

Kyle Schlosser works out of the firm’s headquarters here.