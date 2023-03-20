Godfrey Hirst launches sustainable introductions

farm to floorCalhoun, Ga.—Godfrey Hirst is enhancing its success in the fashion category with new ‘Farm to Floor’ introductions. Godfrey Hirst will add to its current portfolio of synthetic and wool fibers by introducing new styles, color lines and patterns that support its current global and nature-focused story.

“Proudly designed and made in Auckland, with wool sourced from New Zealand farms, Godfrey Hirst takes pride in its rich wool history and sustainability story surrounding the brand,” said Jason Randolph, senior regional vice president of sales, Karastan and Godfrey Hirst. “Wool is the ultimate renewable product in the soft surface industry. Derived from natural resources, such as water, sun and grass, wool is a natural fiber that requires less energy to produce than synthetic fibers.”

In addition to outstanding environmental integrity, Godfrey Hirst wool products provide remarkable beauty, high performance and low maintenance benefits. “Wool is the backbone of our ‘Farm to Floor’ story,” Randolph added. “We feel it is important to emphasize our shared mission toward a more sustainable future.”

To elevate the current shopping experience, Godfrey Hirst has updated its product and fixture placement with new, universal card designs featuring stylish room scenes and refreshed packaging for product samples and labels.

