Portobello America to unveil new products at Coverings

By FCNews Staff
Orlando, Fla.—Portobello America will showcase eight new product introductions at this year’s Coverings, to be held here April 18-21. The company’s new products, to be exhibited at booth #2605, will now be produced stateside in Tennessee at the company’s brand-new, state-of-the-art, 900,000-square-foot factory. This represents a major investment in the company’s growth strategy.

“The new facility allows us to deliver every solution for all customers’ tile needs, and positions us for continued growth in years ahead,” said Mike Ward, Portobello America’s vice president of sales. “Our focus is to cater to the discerning tastes of North American clients. We intend to deliver them the best possible, highest-quality styles of porcelain floor and wall tile. And consistently do so with shortened lead times and greatly reduced shipping costs.”

Slated to open and be fully operational next month, Portobello America’s new facility is located in Baxter, Tenn. “Our main goal is to be 100% client focused,” Ward noted. “This will include being a leader in product design, total client experience, sustainability and offering a best-in-class onsite showroom.”

Holly Badertscher, Portobello America’s vice president of marketing, added, “We invite Coverings 2023 attendees to visit our at-show exhibit to experience the new Portobello America. We’ve listened to the marketplace and we’re stepping up our game. The results planned are frankly a spectacular Coverings launch. Our high-design booth will feature coordinating floor and wall tile collections designed specifically for the American market. Not to mention updated merchandising and new collection inventory in stock and ready to ship materials, as well!”

