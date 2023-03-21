Tarkett’s 2022 CSR Report demonstrates progress on key priorities

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has released its 2022 Corporate Social & Environmental Responsibility (CSR) Report. Fully audited by an independent third party, the report outlines the company’s significant sustainability performance.

“Our sustainability performance over the past year contributes actively to Tarkett’s ambition: to be the easiest, the most innovative and the most sustainable flooring and sports surfaces company to work for and to work with,” said Fabrice Barthélemy, CEO of Tarkett. “The pursuit of ‘always more’ is threatening our planet. We need to find a way to deliver more with less. For us, this means less waste, lower emissions and greater well-being. Doing more with less is our commitment, our mission and our mindset.”

In 2022, Tarkett’s ambitious climate targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 were approved by the independent Science Based Target initiative (SBTi). According to the company, the world’s leading climate performance and reporting platform, CDP, recognized its climate action through a leadership level A- score. Moreover, the renowned sustainability rating agency, EcoVadis, gave a Gold Medal to Tarkett and ranked the company among the top 2% of all 90,000 rated organizations in 172 countries.

“Tarkett North America has made significant strides in increasing sustainability along every step of a product’s journey. Responsible material sourcing, renewable energy, closed-loop water systems, our recycling program—these are just a few of the initiatives that have us on track to meet our global sustainability goals set for 2030,” said Roxane Spears, vice president of sustainability for Tarkett North America. “But there is always more work to be done, which is why we aren’t stopping there. We continue to look both internally and externally for ways we can further reduce our impact and protect the health of both people and the planet.”

View the full report here.