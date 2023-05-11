NWFA Expo attracts thousands to Milwaukee

NWFASt. Louis—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) recently hosted its 2023 Wood Flooring Expo here at the Wisconsin Center, May 2-4. The event brought together thousands of wood flooring professionals, offering numerous networking opportunities, a bustling trade show floor and a variety of educational sessions to help attendees hone their skills and stay up to date with industry trends.

“The NWFA Expo in Milwaukee was a huge success, with the year’s theme, ‘Make it Happen,’ encapsulating our industry’s can-do spirit,” said Michael Martin, NWFA CEO and president. “Milwaukee’s vibrant culture and beautiful scenery provided the perfect backdrop for attendees to learn and grow professionally, and we are very proud to have provided hardwood flooring professionals the tools they need to take their businesses to the next level.”

This year’s NWFA Expo featured:

  • More than 30 speakers
  • Education sessions designed to help attendees hone technical skills, grow their businesses and stay ahead of market trends
  • New product demonstrations and exhibitions on the trade show floor
  • NWFA Certified Professionals Pre-Expo Symposium
  • Numerous networking opportunities
  • Announcement of the 2023 NWFA “Wood Floor of the Year” winners
  • Road Rally Party at the Harley-Davidson Museum
  • An Emerging Leaders reception to highlight our industry’s next generation of leaders
  • A Women’s Industry Network breakfast to focus on issues facing women in our industry
  • A Student Day event, bringing 100+ local students into the show to learn about our industry

“The NWFA Expo was an invaluable experience for professionals worldwide to come together and share their expertise, knowledge, and passion for the industry,” said Jesse Joyce of Middle Tennessee Lumber, this year’s NWFA Expo Road King sponsor. “As both exhibitors and attendees, we were thrilled to see such a high level of engagement and enthusiasm, making it a truly memorable event. As always, the NWFA Expo is an essential opportunity for everyone in the industry to improve skills, stay up to date on the latest trends and innovations and network with peers and experts in our field.”

Next year’s NWFA Expo will be held April 16-18, in New Orleans, La.

(Visit fcnews.net on Monday, May 15 for the full story.)

