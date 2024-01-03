Mohawk contributes to replanting forests

Calhoun, Ga.—As part of Mohawk’s renewed focus on sustainability throughout its wood lines, every square foot of RevWood and TecWood sold will contribute to the replanting of the nation’s forests.

“The market for sustainable products is now undeniable,” said Seth Arnold, Mohawk’s vice president of marketing, hard surface. “Consumers expect brands to take a stand and provide environmental alternatives, and millennials see companies who showcase sustainable products as more innovative and trustworthy. To help our retail partners differentiate in this area, we are updating the positioning of Mohawk’s wood products to further highlight sustainable attributes and tie sales back to improving the environment.”

To help restore forests, Mohawk is partnering with One Tree Planted. A non-profit organization focusing on global reforestation, conservation and protection of endangered forests around the world, One Tree Planted has planted over 92.7 million trees in more than 80 countries since 2014.

“We all have a role to play in protecting the environment and combating climate change, and we admire Mohawk’s dedication to being a force for good,” explained Matt Hill, founder and chief environmental evangelist at One Tree Planted. “With Mohawk’s commitment, we can create habitats for biodiversity while making a positive social impact.”

This new partnership ties in with two Mohawk products—RevWood and TecWood.

“TecWood is an ethically sourced natural hardwood product, and RevWood is the first carbon-negative wood flooring product to attain NALFA’s prestigious Platinum Level of LF-02 Sustainability Certification,” said David Moore, Mohawk’s senior product director. “When we make RevWood, we are able to remove carbon from the atmosphere and store it in the product. This partnership is a way for us to take that to the next level and have the purchase of these products actively replenish those natural resources.”

There will also be on-site activations at Mohawk Momentum Roadshow 2024 stops. By scanning a QR code and filling out a form, attendees can plant a tree through One Tree Planted. Those who participate will receive a Tree Certificate from One Tree Planted a few weeks later to thank them for their contribution.