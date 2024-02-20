Durkan restarts Student Design Competition

By FCNews Staff
NEWH
2023 DSCVR Grand Prize Winner: Jazbeck Lopez – Kirkwood Community College

Calhoun, Ga.— Durkan Mohawk Group Hospitality, in partnership with the Network of the Hospitality Industry (NEWH), has restarted its popular DSCVR Student Design Competition. This opportunity invites design students to unleash their creativity and envision the future of hotel public spaces through innovative carpet designs.

“This is an opportunity for up-and-coming design talents to display their skills and shape the landscape of hospitality design,” said Arnavaz Barshan, director of design for Durkan Mohawk Group Hospitality. “We’re excited to see the fresh perspectives and innovative ideas that students will bring to the DSCVR competition.”

The challenge for participants is to design a fresh and innovative carpet for a designated hotel public space, pushing the boundaries of style and functionality. Contestants can use the provided floorplans and design specifications as their canvas. In order to be eligible to compete, students must currently be enrolled and active in a commercial interiors program (interior design, textiles, architecture, etc.). In addition, student membership in NEWH is required (fee waived for students).

The deadline to submit entries is March 22, 2024. The top three winners will receive cash prizes and other valuable awards. Visit the competition website for full details, floorplans and submission guidelines.

